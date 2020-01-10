Loading...

(Photo: Matt Becker)

Neil Peart, the fulcrum of the drums and the lyrical voice of the legendary Canadian progressive rock outfit Rush, have passed. Rolling Stone reports that Peart died of aggressive brain cancer at age 67.

Rush’s official account shared the news on Friday, asking fans to donate to a cancer research group or charity of their choice and sign with “rest in peace brother.”

Neil Peart September 12, 1952 – January 7, 2020 pic.twitter.com/NivX2RhiB8

– Rush (@rushtheband) January 10, 2020

“Neil was a force,” said Josh Eppard, drummer for Coheed And Cambria, in an email to AP. “He helped shape so many drummers, young and old, his death will be felt forever. It is a devastating loss: our sincere condolences to the Peart family and their Rush family. “

Peart replaced Rush’s original drummer John Rutsey after the release of their first self-titled album in 1974. Since the band’s Caress Of Steel album was released in 1975, Peart has not only helped elevate the trio’s high musicality , but he was also responsible for most of the group’s lyrics. His work with the group includes 19 studio albums and 11 live releases. He was also a prolific writer whose memoirs of 2002 Ghost Rider: Travels On The Healing Road were acclaimed by fans of his group and literary fans.

In the documentary film Rush 2010, Beyond The Lighted Stage, it was revealed that the group had fans of various musical fields. Arena metal types like Skid Row (Sebastian Bach) to alternative rock royalty (Trent Reznor from Nine Inch Nails, Danny Carey of Tool, Jimmy Chamberlain from Smashing Pumpkins) to at least one emo pillar (Jason McGerr from Death Cab For Cutie), The extent of Rush and Peart’s influence is both legendary and unprecedented.

Peart and teammate / bass player Rush Geddy Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2013.

Our thoughts go out not only to Peart’s family and close friends, but also to the myriad of drummers who were influenced by him, as well as those who were inspired by his words. He leaves a work that will continue to transcend generations. To this end, here is Peart who launches it in The Late Show With David Letterman, broadcast for the first time in 2011.

