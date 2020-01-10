Loading...

Rush drummer and lyricist Neil Peart, dead at 67

Updated: 6:05 p.m. EST Jan 10, 2020

Neil Peart, drummer and lyricist of progressive rock band Rush, has died, a family spokesperson confirmed to CNN. He was 67 years old.

Peart died Tuesday in Santa Monica, California, after battling brain cancer for several years, spokesman Elliot Mintz told CNN.

He is survived by his wife Carrie and his daughter, Olivia Louise.

Peart joined the Canadian group in 1974 and together Rush has continued to sell millions of records and develop a huge, dedicated fan base.

They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013.

Despite being a world famous drummer, Peart told Rolling Stone that he had taken drum lessons again in 2012.

“I was placed in this position, and I certainly do not underestimate this,” he said. “I can become a professional drummer … So it’s a full-time responsibility. It’s a joyful responsibility and I am very grateful.”

