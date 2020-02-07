Rusev in contract dispute with the WWE

Now that some time has passed, we wondered what happened to Rusev. After all, the Bulgarian thug has not been on TV for a while. The reason may have been uncovered today. The news reached us that Rusev has a contractual dispute with the WWE.

Last appearance at WWE RAW

The last time we saw Rusev, he and Liv Morgan were defeated by Bobby Lashley and Lana. Since the feud is far from over, many fans wondered what happened to the Bulgarian blank.

Interestingly, Rusev went on social media last month and mentioned that he would soon be a free agent, according to ewrestlingnews. I tried to find this tweet but couldn’t find it at the time of this article. Still, the “supposed” tweet got people talking, and for good reason. While WWE has not built any serious superstars in recent years, Rusev is definitely one of the biggest names. If he left, he could really draw a lot of fans to a competitive brand.

If you look at it objectively, there are some strange things going on with Rusev’s social media profile. His biography has been removed and he has changed his name to Miro.

Who Said I Was Hurt? Https://t.co/X4ULmoUjrD

– Miro (@RusevBUL), February 4, 2020

Another rumor is that Rusev is injured, although he has now officially denied it on social media. We have to mention that Rusev is sometimes a little cheeky on social media so he can play around a bit. So changing the name and bio doesn’t necessarily mean anything. Still, it keeps him on the news, so well done, sir!

Continuation of the feud with Lana and Bobby Lashley?

Wrestling Observer Newsletter claims that WWE has pulled Rusev and Bobby Lashley out of the feud. It is said that the company will only focus on Liv Morgan and Lana. That doesn’t make much sense to me, so I would take it with a serious grain of salt.

While there may be a contractual dispute between the WWE and Rusev, there is no confirmation. At best, these are rumors so we can’t say exactly what’s going on.

Both Lana and Rusev have reportedly been dissatisfied with the company in the past, but neither of the two stars has made this official statement. As always, it was entirely based on rumors. If you look at Lana and Rusev’s social media right now, neither of them mentions an impending departure from the company.

I loved Rusev from the moment he had his feud with John Cena. I thought his personality was bigger than life and it’s sad to see that the WWE is ruining her right now. I also think Rusev was best with Lana by his side as it reinforces his mysticism, much like Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth. Now we have to wait and see what will happen to the Bulgarian brute in the coming months.