ALEXANDRIA, Va. – A Russian national pleaded guilty on Thursday of running a website that helped people commit more than $ 20 million in credit card fraud.

Aleksei Burkov, 29, from St. Petersburg, Russia, argued for charges including fraud and money laundering at a federal court in Alexandria.

He was extradited from Israel to the US in November for objections from Russian officials.

An indictment accused Burkov of running a website called Cardplanet that allowed people to buy stolen credit card numbers for anywhere from $ 3 to $ 60. People used the numbers to make more than $ 20 million in fraudulent purchases. Prosecutors say Burkov even offered a money back guarantee if a stolen card number stopped working.

Burkov admitted in court on Thursday that he had a second website based on only invite cyber criminals to sell stolen data.

Israeli officials have suggested that Russia seek the release of Burkov by offering an exchange for Naama Issachar, a 26-year-old Israeli woman who was sentenced to seven years in Moscow on charges of marijuana.

Burkov is facing a prison sentence of up to 15 years in his conviction of 8 May.

The corresponding press