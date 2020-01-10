Loading...

Here’s a look at our pop culture newsletter The Daily Beast’s Obsessed, written by senior entertainment reporter Kevin Fallon. To receive the full newsletter in your inbox every week, sign up here.

For 10 hours on Netflix, you can watch RuPaul playing. It’s a treat that fans of the world’s pre-eminent drag queen have not enjoyed for years, the Emmy-winning host spending the last decade preferring to preside over the scene while younger, hungry queens show themselves for the whole world. RuPaul drag race.

But at least once in each episode of AJ and the Queen, which launched on Friday on the streaming service, RuPaul shines in bombshell wigs and dazzling dresses and performs a drag number. He does the Tina Turner dance “Proud Mary”. Dripping in a Bob Mackie dress and waterfall curls, he is part of Diana Ross of “Endless Love”. It is sewn in black leather and twists its pedal pushers like Sandy from Grease: “Tell me about it, stud.”

You can watch an icon be iconic. This is one of the biggest props that any tidal wave television series from the original programming in 2020 could hope for: Of course, your show could be good and all, but is RuPaul interpreting the “Luster” of Sia as a chandelier?

It must be said that as an actor, RuPaul is in a way a revelation of the boot (at thigh height). What is unexpected, then, with AJ and the Queen, is that the show is also absolutely banana.

The series’ press notes describe her as “part of Priscilla, queen of the desert, part touched by an angel”. When I read this sentence for the first time, I screamed. The point is, this deranged pairing, as ridiculous as Elton John inviting Karen Pence as a duo, is sort of an incredibly accurate summary of what’s going on in the name of Lady Bunny on AJ and the Queen.

The basic plot is that RuPaul’s character Ruby Red has fallen from grace, turning what was supposed to be a farewell tour of club concerts across America into an all-terrain lifeline. On the eve of the signing of the lease for his own nightclub in New York with his business partner, played by the big idiots of one of the televisions, Josh Segarra, The Other Two, Ruby discovers that he was injured. Conned. Gay Dirty John’d. The man he thought was in love with him was using a false identity to swindle him out of his life savings.

So Ruby packs his dilapidated suitcases and leaves with discouragement for his road trip, only to discover that he has a stowaway.

AJ (Izzy G.), the 10-year-old neighbor upstairs in Ruby’s building, is deported alongside his mother, a drug addict and a prostitute who has been missing for days, inciting AJ to want to go to Texas where lives his grandfather. . Rather, it’s his grandfather. AJ, at this point, a street rat who flies for a living, presents herself as a boy because she “does not want to be a girl” and discovered that people tend to leave boys alone.

After reluctantly agreeing to take AJ on the trip, Ruby helps him become more comfortable with refuting gender norms, because if you can’t love yourself then how the hell are you going to love someone else, can i get an amen here? AJ teaches Ruby a kindness that he didn’t know he had. It’s a road trip series that literally talks about the friends you made on the way.

Oh, they are also chased by the ex-artist of Ruby and his partner wearing an eye patch (Tia Carrere, in the middle of Bond villain’s trail). It’s already a lot, and we haven’t even touched on the various LGBT microcultures and attitudes that each episode explores in gay bars in the country’s Red State.

I can’t say the show is … good. Bless RuPaul for finding gravity and soulfulness in an overwhelming saccharine dialogue, a contrast to the simple lines confidently delivered with grade A charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent. I do not believe in criticizing the play of child performers, so we will move from AJ and discuss instead of this tone of Priscilla-encounter-Roma Downey-brilliant-like-an-angel-sent-of-God.

It will be a test of patience for the hive of social media gays and toxic Drag Race fans, who may have been expecting something more cutting-edge from RuPaul. It will be interesting to see how long they will give it before sashaying, perhaps even angry that the public figurehead of a discipline and culture rooted in transgression, grain and subversion disinfects the message for something mainstream.

On the other hand, there are those who will assert the revolutionary value of RuPaul in a series like this, which sees an opportunity for empathy and understanding in the simplicity of the humm drum schmaltz.

Of course, those who have followed RuPaul could cringe at the broad basic level that it examines gender identity, a subject that RuPaul has tackled in recent years with the grace of a child playing minesweeper. But something tells me that AJ and the Queen don’t really like these people.

It’s a series that may have appeared on ABC Family or on the Disney Channel a generation ago. Relaunched a bit with the freedom of Netflix, it is mainly intended for this population. It may be good. It may be bad. At least it’s RuPaul playing. Everyone says love.

The Daily Beast’s Obsessed

Everything we can’t stop loving, hating and thinking about this week in pop culture.

.