Runnin & # 39; Utes takes out the rust and throws himself to victory over the state of Oregon in the first game of Pac-12

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – Before Thursday's first Pac-12 game against Oregon State, there was much talk about the long 11-day layoff between Utah games, too much was said in the opinion of Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak.

The Utes had not played since December 21 when San Diego State beat them up, and during the first four or five minutes of Thursday's inaugural Pac-12 game against Oregon State, the Utes seemed rusty and apprehensive.

"I talked about that in our first time of waiting," Krystkowiak said, "They hit us a little in the mouth and I said:" OK, now our 11-day break is over, we better wake up. " The boys responded very well. " . "

The Utes had more turnovers than points in the first four minutes, but once they woke up and took the lead, they took control of a good OSU team that entered with a 10-2 record, and the Utes never returned to look back a 81-69 victory at the Huntsman Center.

Grid view

Utah guard Utes Both Gach (11) hangs over the edge after diving into the Oregon State Beavers in Salt Lake City on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Utah won 81-69. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The Utah Utes bank erupts after a dump against the beavers of the state of Oregon in Salt Lake City on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Utah won 81-69. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah center Utes Branden Carlson (35) celebrates its dump on Oregon state beavers in Salt Lake City on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes head coach Larry Krystkowiak shouts during a game against the Oregon State Beavers in Salt Lake City on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes guard Jaxon Brenchley (5) attempts to track a rebound in downtown Oregon State Beavers Roman Silva (12) in Salt Lake City on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes striker Timmy Allen (1) receives a foul while driving to the basket in Salt Lake City on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes forward Timmy Allen (1) dives for a dump at Oregon State Beavers in Salt Lake City on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah guard Utes Both Gach (11) leads Oregon State Beaver guard Ethan Thompson (5) in Salt Lake City on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes forward Timmy Allen (1) drives over forward Alfred Hollins (4) of Oregon State Beavers in Salt Lake City on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes guard Rylan Jones (15) calls a teammate during a game against the Oregon State Beavers in Salt Lake City on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Utah won 81-69. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes forward Timmy Allen (1) smiles during a timeout in a game against the Oregon State Beavers in Salt Lake City on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Utah won 81-69. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Oregon State Beavers guard Antoine Vernon (13) tries to get the ball in Salt Lake City on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Utah won 81-69. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes center Lahat Thioune (32) and Utah Utes forward Riley Battin (21) speak after a foul during a game against the Oregon State Beavers in Salt Lake City on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Utah won 81-69. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes forward Riley Battin (21) and Utah Utes guard Jaxon Brenchley (5) laugh after a foul during a game against the Oregon State Beavers in Salt Lake City on Thursday, January 2, 2020 Utah won 81-69. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes guard Rylan Jones (15) receives a foul from Oregon State Beaver Judge Antoine Vernon (13) in Salt Lake City on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Utah won 81-69. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah guard Utes Both Gach (11) flies to the basket, passing Oregon State Beavers forward Kylor Kelley (24) in Salt Lake City on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Utah won 81-69. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes forward Riley Battin (21) receives a foul from forward Kylor Kelley (24) of Oregon State Beavers in Salt Lake City on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Utah won 81-69. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes guard Rylan Jones (15) receives a foul from Oregon State Beaver Judge Antoine Vernon (13) in Salt Lake City on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Utah won 81-69. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes forward Timmy Allen (1) drives at Oregon State Beavers in Salt Lake City on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Utah won 81-69. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Utes guard Both Gach (11) drives in the Oregon State Beavers advance Kylor Kelley (24) in Salt Lake City on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Utah won 81-69. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

"Those first four minutes we took it out of our system and moved on," said Both Gach.

The Utes got good games from their big three: Timmy Allen had 25 points and 10 rebounds, Gach scored 17 points with six rebounds and freshman Rylan Jones finished with 14 points and five assists.

But what really pleased Krystkowiak on Thursday was his team's defense.

"The key to the game for us was deciding what we wanted to protect," he said. "There was only part of the game for six or eight minutes when it was not very comfortable and we left the shooters open and were overcome. It is a really good offensive team with two of the elite players in our conference and we made them win."

The Beavers, two "elite" players, are Tres Tinkle and Ethan Thompson, who finished close to their season averages with 19 and 15 points, respectively. But the points were not easy since Tinkle made only 6 of his 17 shots, while Thompson hit 5 out of 10 and missed all three 3-point attempts.

While the Beavers only managed to shoot 3-fo-21 from a range of 3 points, the Utes were an efficient 8-for-17, with Jones leading the way with 4-for-7.

The Utes also had a great advantage in the free throw line where they sank 25 of 28 by 89.3%, while the Beavers made 14 of 19.

"You've heard me say it before, it's a marathon. You don't win much in the big scheme of things in a game, but I'm satisfied with our effort. Every time you get a W in this league, it will be a challenge" – Larry Krystkowiak, coach from Utah

No team likes to look too far and most everyone, including Utah, sticks to the mantra "one game at a time." But looking at the calendar after Thursday night with the games against No. 4 Oregon and the road games in Colorado, Arizona and Arizona State, the Utes cannot be blamed for worrying about a loss to the State of Oregon I can put them on the way to a 0 -5 start in league game. Instead, they are 1-0.

"You've heard me say it before, it's a marathon. You don't win much in the big scheme of things in a game, but I'm satisfied with our effort," Krystkowiak said. "Every time you get a W in this league, it will be a challenge."

The Beavers arrived with that impressive 10-2 mark, their best start to the season since it was cleared in 1984-85, and they seemed to be the best team in the early stages.

At first, the Utes were clearly intimidated by Kylor Kelley, 7 feet tall from the state of Oregon, who is the second in the nation in blocked shots. He blocked two shots in the first two minutes and for a while, the Ute players were shy when going to the hoop. But the Utes got underway, caught up and finally took the lead at 20-19 in the middle of the first half.

Utah led by seven in half, and OSU reduced the lead to three a couple of times before a 13-2 run away.

With the victory, the Utes improved to 10-3 overall and 6-0 at home. They will now face an angry Oregon team that ranks number 4 in the nation but lost in Colorado on Thursday night 74-65.

"To get a W it feels great, but just when you start patting your back, you have the Ducks rolling here on Saturday in a little twist," said Krystkowiak. "We just have to cut wood and keep grinding."