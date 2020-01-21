Run like hell, pray for no surprises

The vision that Republican Senate leaders have for President Trump’s recall trial, which is due to start on Tuesday, is simple: a sprint that quickly checks the required procedural boxes before arriving, like business, at the end result – an acquittal from The President.

Trump’s own view of President Trump’s impeachment trial, however, may be different. He has approached the trial which will decide the fate of his presidency as a scorched earth battle to justify himself and a zero-sum loyalty test for Republicans in Congress.

Its test team, announced last week, reflects this fighting spirit. Between Kenneth Starr – the architect of the dismissal of President Clinton 20 years ago – and Alan Dershowitz, the famous lawyer and former Clinton supporter who became Trump’s defender, who is in fact a Fox News panel, will guide the defense of Trump in a trial before 100 US senators and the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court.

The tension between a group of Republican lawmakers who publicly say they don’t want a “circus” and a president with a penchant for creating them will only be one factor that will make Trump’s recall trial different from the other two. the history of the United States – or any other event in the history of the United States, for that matter.

Another unique factor is the constant flow of new facts and revelations directly related to the charges set out in the indictments. Last Thursday, when senators were sworn in as jurors, they had trouble following the arsonist, shattering allegations about the conduct of Trumpworld on Ukraine by Lev Parnas, an associate of Trump’s personal lawyer and former mayor of New York, Rudy Giuliani. In addition to that, a federal watchdog had just discovered that the White House had broken the law by withholding the appropriate funds from Ukraine.

All in all, this all seems like a recipe for chaos – a sign that anything could happen during the trial in the coming weeks. But under all the drama, the fundamental political reality has remained static from the start: when it is over and the votes are counted, Trump will certainly not be removed from office.

A categorical no was the answer of Senator Ted Cruz when asked last Thursday if something had changed in recent months to find out whether Trump’s conduct in Ukraine justified his dismissal or not.

“We will respect due process guarantees, both parties will be allowed to present their cases,” said the Republican of Texas, a trusted ally of the President of the Senate. “Then we will decide the matter in accordance with the law and the Constitution, and I am convinced that at the end of this procedure, the result will be an acquittal. “

Most Democrats know that the prospect of 20 GOP Senators joining all Democratic Senators to secure the removal of Trump is, as it stands, unlikely. In public, however, Democrats hope the bank’s ultimate shot – getting only four Republicans on their side in a vote to call additional witnesses like former national security adviser John Bolton, who could offer new Overwhelming evidence of Trump’s misconduct – could change the cold political reality they face.

“During a trial, you never know what will happen if you have witnesses and documents,” Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) told The Daily Beast. “It can change the dynamics of the trial. As to whether this will change the end result, it is up to senators to decide after hearing all the witnesses. “

On Monday evening, McConnell released his proposed rules to govern the trial. They reflect a desire to storm the procedure; this week, prosecutors in the Democratic House and the president’s defense team will each have 24 hours to make their case, but two days to do so. After that, senators will have several hours to ask questions of the representatives on each side.

After this point, in accordance with the proposed rules, senators will vote on whether or not to examine additional witnesses and evidence. If a fourth Republican does not vote yes on this, it is possible that Trump’s acquittal will come less than two weeks before the official opening of the trial.

Senate Democratic Leader Senator Chuck Schumer of New York criticized the rules package Monday night, saying it was proof that Senate Republicans were complicit in “cover-up.” He and other Democrats noted that the rules did not admit evidence. collected by the House indictment investigation at the beginning, instead of passing this question to a vote later.

“Any senator who votes for the McConnell resolution will vote to hide information and evidence from the American people,” said Schumer. Earlier, the Democratic leader had aggressively pushed McConnell to vote on additional witnesses from the start, and he said he would use the limited procedural power he has to force those votes anyway on Tuesday.

The provision allowing a vote on whether or not to call new witnesses is the result of a pressure campaign launched by a small group of centrist, critical and / or retired GOP senators who pushed McConnell to develop the rules to guarantee a vote on the calling of additional witnesses after the oral argument. Senators Susan Collins of Maine and Mitt Romney of Utah, for example, openly argued for the vote, and both said they were bending over to propose it for new witnesses.

Other Republicans, meanwhile, are trying to turn the appeals of Democratic witnesses against them by claiming that the GOP should be able to call in personalities like Hunter Biden, who is irrelevant to impeachment articles but is useful in suggesting that the vice president and his son were online to corrupt activity in Ukraine. Cruz, for example, launched an idea of ​​”reciprocity” in which Biden would be called by the White House if senators voted to call someone like Bolton.

In this regard, the desire of most Senate Republicans for a fluid and dramatic affair could conflict with Trumpworld’s appetite for total war. Kentucky Senator Rand Paul, for example, threatened to force multiple votes to call Biden if the Democrats continued to press for their own witnesses. Many, however, are wary of creating a “circus-like” atmosphere – something that top Republicans like Senator John Cornyn of Texas have explicitly warned against.

It is also possible to derail a quick and frantic trial is a continuous drop of new information – possible or even likely even if no new witnesses are called – about Trump’s push into Ukraine. The factual record of the saga that triggered Trump’s dismissal continues to grow as lawyers for each party begin to explore the calendar inside and out over many hours of oral argument. This is another point of clear difference between the Clinton trial – in which there was a similar push for new witnesses but no similar drumming and constant news – and that of Trump.

In particular, the disclosure of evidence from Parnas, who was at the center of the pressure campaign in Ukraine, suggests that the highest levels of the administration knew and approved of the effort and its objective of subjecting Biden to political suffering.

In the midst of all this, some of the jurors admitted that they were having trouble keeping up. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) tweeted Thursday “how surreal it is” to start the trial “on a day when the major news continues to be heard.” And almost all Democrats have pointed to the revelations as an additional reason to include additional witnesses during the trial.

Many Senate Republicans, on the other hand, have adopted a strategy of classifying new evidence as illegitimate – such as that revealed by the Parnas revelations – because it was not collected during the investigation to remove the Chamber. The gathering of new evidence, said Senator James Lankford (R-OK), is not part of the trial.

“It is not a fact search to find out if we can find something to prove him innocent or guilty,” said Lankford.

If the final judgment of the trial is not in doubt, the manner in which it will be rendered has important implications for the party that controls the Senate after the 2020 elections. Procedural matters, such as calling witnesses, are likely to fuel announcements of attacks against vulnerable senators on both sides for months and months.

“I think a lot of this is more focused on putting the Republican ballot in place in 2020 – making sure they have hard-to-vote votes that can be used against them during the campaign,” said Cornyn of Democrats. efforts. “Because we know how the story ends, especially with the threshold of 67 votes.”

And this final vote to which Cornyn refers – to acquit or condemn – could define the political fate of a group of vulnerable senators on both sides for re-election in November. The way he will define the fate of the person at the center of it is less certain.

Already, however, one truth is clear: the trial will not end as quickly as Trump will want it, and he will be taken more seriously than he wants.

On the other hand, McConnell’s control has its limits. The President’s Twitter feed, for example, is beyond his purview and can, as he has done before, cloud the cautious plans of the Senate GOP at any time.

The day after the trial officially began with the solemn oaths of the 100 senators – which gives food for thought to members on both sides whom many refused to speak on leaving Capitol Hill – the president tweeted with approval a comment from Laura Ingraham, of Fox News. who said, “entertaining this impeachment is a joke. All of this should be rejected. “

