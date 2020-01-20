Rumors say Take-Two wants Interactive Rockstar games for more intensive game development

Rockstar Games has developed several games over the years. We know of a ton of Grand Theft Auto titles released, of course, but outside of GTA, the development team has released Midnight Club, Manhunt, Max Payne, and Bully, to name a few. While the development team released several titles in the same year, development has slowed significantly after Grand Theft Auto V was launched.

Grand Theft Auto V was discontinued for the first time in 2013 and it seemed that the development studio has since raged with the title of the video game. Given numerous updates, a new platform version for current generation consoles along with the PC, there doesn’t seem to be much interest in releasing anything other than the latest version of Red Dead Redemption 2 from 2019.

Take-Two is reportedly putting pressure on Rockstar Games to return to its more frequent release schedule.

While this would likely be bad for larger franchises like GTA and Red Dead, it could encourage them to continue to focus on much smaller titles like Bully and Manhunt.

After all, the game was highly supported for the online gameplay, which brought an enormous source of income for Rockstar Games. Despite all the advantages Grand Theft Auto V brings, the Rockstar Games parent company Take-Two Interactive seems to be done with the long development times out of the studio.

A new rumor came from Swegta, who alerted his followers about the recent murmur. Of those who don’t know Swegta, he’s a YouTuber who seems to have connections to Rockstar Games, so he knows inside secrets that he can report online. The last, of course, is the Take Two requirement, which puts Rockstar Games under pressure to release more games at regular intervals.

Unfortunately, this is just a rumor at the moment and it is uncertain whether Rockstar Games will begin to feel pressure from higher players. In any case, we can all agree that the launch of Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2 took a long time.

