Rumors of Khloe Kardashian’s second pregnancy arise amid reports of Tristan Thompson’s reunification

Khloe Kardashian pregnant for the second time? Rumors are rising amid reports of Tristan Thompson’s reunification. Photo credits: © ImageCollect.com / Image Press Agency

Sign up for our entertainment newsletter now!

Khloe Kardashian’s second pregnancy rumors have surfaced in speculation that Keeping With The Kardashians (KUWTK) star and Tristan Thompson have reunited.

Kardashian currently has a child, a daughter named True, who was conceived by Tristan. The relationship between KUWTK stars and Thompson has led to endless rumors that Khloe may be pregnant for the second time.

Well, amid reports that the two have reunited, there are new rumors that Khloe is expecting baby number two.

Khloe Kardashian Removes Single Despite Tristan Thompson’s Efforts? Instagram gives clues to their answer

Rumors of Khloe and her alleged second pregnancy came up when Kardashian posted an Instagram story that seemed to be a reaction to Tristan’s signs that he was going to reunite.

Tristan has previously posted positive comments on the KUWTK star’s Instagram page. Now Khloe has shared a quote with Thompson that In Touch was referred to.

“Relationships don’t heal you and being single doesn’t kill you. Remember,” Kardashian wrote in her Instagram Stories.

From fire emojis in response to True Thompson’s mother selfies to praise for Khloe’s latest show, Twisted Love, Tristan doesn’t seem to have given up.

“Very proud !!! @KhloeKardashian, congratulations, ”Thompson wrote.

And when Khloe and True showed off their clothes for Christmas, Tristan couldn’t help calling the duo “fantastic”.

“Tristan has not given up on Khloé and is always playing with her,” said an insider of the publication. “She is too easy on him and can’t be cold because she always wants to have a happy home for True, so she can never cut him off completely.”

Khloe Kardashian is pregnant with Tristan Thompson’s baby for the second time?

The Reddit KUWTK community quickly spread rumors that Khloe was pregnant for the second time with Tristan as father.

The users considered whether Kardashian should “wait for a man who cares and appreciates them just to say that all of their children have the same father from a destructive relationship,” said the user kaykenner54.

But others disagreed.

“She would never be the first to have multiple baby papas. But I also think that she really only wants to have a baby near True’s age and who in her life is just fitting to reproduce? At least with Tristan it will be easier for the children to visit their father every third weekend together … “, the user red_cordial replied.

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson Reunion reports clash

In the meantime, reports of Khloe and Tristan’s reunification have been contradictory, with some claiming that the two are back together and others say Kardashian is unmarried.

An insider recently told People that all of these reports of reunification are flawed.

Although Kardashian and Thompson stay in touch for their daughter True, accusations that Tristan has cheated with Kylie Jenner’s former BFF Jordyn Woods, says the source is in the way of reviving their romance.

Khloe was previously tormented to give up her ex and is said to not want to repeat.

“In the past, it was extremely difficult for them to part with Tristan,” said the insider. “She is flattered that he is trying to win her back, but not flattered enough to be in a romantic relationship with him.”

Does the potential for a reunion still exist?

“Who knows what will happen in the future,” added the source. “At the moment, she’s just focused on getting along with him so True can have the best time with the family.”