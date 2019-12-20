Rumors about the iPhone 2020 with sensor-shift image stabilization camera system

Loading...

You read 9to5Mac – experts who break news about Apple and the surrounding ecosystem day after day. View our homepage for the latest news and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn to stay up to date. Don't know where to start? View our exclusive stories, reviews, procedures and subscribe to our YouTube channel

A report from Digitimes today says that Apple plans to include a more advanced image stabilization component in the advanced iPhone models of 2020.

The iPhone has had optical image stabilization for a while, and improvements in sensor shift hardware continue that trend.

Try Amazon Prime for free for 30 days

While optical image stabilization shifts around the lens element, sensor shift moves the sensor directly in the camera module.

It is not immediately clear whether one method is superior to the other when it comes to output image quality, or whether Apple instead replaces the internal parts of its phones for space or cost reasons.

On the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, the telephoto and wide-angle cameras have optical image stabilization, but the ultra-wide lens does not.

The next iPhone is expected to be a major upgrade. Apart from the 5G mobile radios, the new iPhone flagship models will have a different industrial design that is reminiscent of the iPhone 4 with flat edges.

The entire line-up will also have OLED screens and Apple is reportedly also changing screen sizes. According to the latest Ming-Chi Kuo report, four new iPhones for flagships are expected in 2020, with screens of 5.4 inches, 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches. Higher SKU & # 39; s include a new time-of-flight 3D depth sensitive rear camera system for augmented reality applications and improved portrait mode.

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.