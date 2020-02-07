Rumor: WB Games Montreal Batman title is a “soft reboot”, which should start in autumn 2020

WB Games Montreal has kept news of the upcoming Batman title under wraps, but sources near Geeks World Collide are discussing the much-anticipated title by insiders.

As you can see from the title, sources near GWW indicate that the upcoming Batman title will appear in the fall and will be a gentle restart. This gentle restart means that it is not associated with the rock steady titles “Arkham Asylum”, “Arkham City” and “Akham Knight”.

They also note that the Batman game will be part of a larger DC universe with a Superman game under development, but Rocksteady is not supposed to be working on it. This would make sense to gently restart this upcoming Batman title, as Arkham Knight ended up with a definitive conclusion. With this restart, developers have the freedom to let their creative juices flow, and if a larger DC universe is at work, it could be bigger than expected.

However, I should note that all of this should be taken with a grain of salt. Those are nice rumors, but until WB Games officially announces you should keep your expectations in check. You’ve been quiet for some time, but with occasional anecdotes, a full disclosure should be soon enough.

WB Games Montreal has been in the news for quite some time and with the official tease beginning in late 2019, a full announcement may be forthcoming. What do you hope for from WB Games? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Geeks World Collide