Rumor: The Order 1886 sequel in development for PS5 and Xbox Series X.

A new rumor has launched the gaming community, and it’s about Ready at Dawn’s epic shooter title, The Order 1886.

Yes, according to NeoGaf user – BlackOsiris, a gameplay trailer for an unannounced game has been released that is a continuation of The Order 1886 on the Internet. Ready at Dawn is currently working on an AAA game, but at some point no one knows exactly what it is.

And if this comes true, it seems that the highly anticipated sequel will appear for both PS5 and Xbox X series. As I mentioned before, all of this should be looked at with a little salt, but user BlackOsiris has a good track record.

There’s apparently a trailer for the game BlackOsiris saw behind closed doors. The NeoGaf publication details what they saw and how it developed. They find that the game looks very impressive, the cutscenes and gameplay are so fluid that you can’t tell which one is, and that the main character has an outfit that, when described, is a dead giveaway for that, what the game is.

Check out the full post that details what BlackOsiris saw from the unpublished footage below:

Man enters a dimly lit room. Light flows through the room from a shoulder-mounted communication device. It is the brightest in the scene. There is a slight mist and spark that emanates from a torn electrical cable that throws light and particles around as the man carefully walks around the room. His boots leave marks as he walks across the polished floors and the dim light shows his reflection in the floor. The wire behind him breaks and slows down as it stops along with all the other lights in the room.

The man covers the device on his shoulder, but the light bleeds through his hand. The man pulls a gun and continues through this large sterile room. A sound behind him and he turns around, takes his hand from the device on his shoulder and reveals himself to everyone. The light illuminates the room and a table he passed is knocked over. The tablecloth is still slowly settling on the floor, along with all the other things from the table that have been scattered around. In the distance, a few yellow eyes open and fix the man. (You will know who he is, but I cannot say) He raises his firearm and shoots several shots. The gun’s flash of lightning illuminates the darkness as the creature attacks. Another set of eyes opens as he approaches him. You can see the impact of the weapon punching holes in this thing as it wanders across the room. The man steps back and falls over (something is right on top of him at this point) something as he tries to get away.

He shoots a few more shots while standing on his back and slipping to his feet. The monster he is still chasing makes his way to the next room and slams the door behind him. You will hear a series of clicks and other strange noises coming through the door. The man leans against it and you hear a deep breath from the other side of the door, as if the creature was sniffing its smell. The man breathes heavily and takes a hand from the door and reaches for his side, blood runs down his side and his trouser leg and collects under the door. The last shot is the creature that kneels on the other side of the door and puts a hand on the blood (the creature has four arms) and then smells it. “I found you.” He almost sings the words, then the title screen shows and that’s it.

Let’s see if anyone else can see something like this in detail. It is the most beautiful thing I have ever seen and the character models lighting and physics are on a different level. The main character is not to be confused with anyone and this game has not been revealed, but I have hinted at it several times. This is not a cutscene or rendering goal, it is an actual game and it is very impressive. Well, the ending is a cutscene, but man … You literally can’t tell the difference and yes, that was definitely all an attitude.

And before anyone asks No, I can’t describe what the man is wearing because it would be a dead giveaway.

Of course, that’s all speculation and rumors, so take that with a grain of salt. However, it would be nice to see Ready at Dawn tackle the Order again in 1886. The game had potential, but due to the short duration and the full price, the game got a bad reputation from the start. If executed correctly, a continuation of Order 1886 could be largely successful.

Until then, we just have to wait for the developers to officially announce it. Do you want to see a sequel to Order 1886? Do you think there would be both consoles? Let us know in the comments below!

