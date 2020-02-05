Rumor: Intel is preparing Xeon Cascade Lake Refresh to fight AMD Epyc

Affiliate commissions can be paid for this website via the links on this page. Terms of Use.

Intel’s Cascade Lake family with Xeon devices has not been around for long, but there are rumors that the company is embarking on a refresh cycle to launch new devices with higher core numbers and optimized frequencies. The move is read in response to AMD’s 7nm Epyc CPUs. If this is the case, Intel will be better positioned to survive against its rival later in the year.

CRN has collated data on rumored startup (Intel doesn’t address the issue in one way or another), suggesting the following CPUs are showing:

The Xeon bronze line is currently increased to six cores. now Intel will increase this product family to eight. CPUs like the Xeon Silver 4216R still have 16 CPU cores, like the original 4216, but are reported to increase the TDP to 125 W (from 100 W) and the base clock by 100 MHz, which means the CPU spends more time in will spend their turbo configuration. The top-class Xeon Gold CPUs like the 6258R will correspond to the number of cores of the current Xeon 8180 Platinum.

Rumor has it that Intel will significantly adjust Xeon pricing to bring it in line with Cascade Lake’s HEDT pricing. I wouldn’t expect these prices to reach parity – even AMD’s server CPUs have a small premium on their workstation parts, and Intel will follow suit – but we’ll likely see a price cut that these Xeon parts do better in Aligns with the current realities of the market.

Every time AMD publishes a new quarterly report, there is unrest on the investment market about the alleged performance of the server room. These launches, if they occur, should take this type of concern into account. Intel does not change server SKU prices at will, and it is not without reason that it lowers CPU prices for data centers. AMD has been offering server and workstation CPUs from the Epyc and Threadripper family for 2.5 years, which offer significant advantages over Xeon for certain workloads and perform well overall in terms of both performance and wattage. Intel’s prices have remained relatively static. The market has confirmed this approach and rewarded the company with several monster quarters. From Intel’s perspective, this was hardly the worst tactic.

If Intel adjusts its prices now, it’s up to Epyc and Threadripper

start to face a more serious challenge for its market share. That doesn’t mean that Intel is suddenly being squeezed out of these markets, but the number of CPU cores and the price per core sound like they could move in the right direction in a few weeks.

