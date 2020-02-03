Rumor has it that the Resident Evil Netflix series will begin filming in South Africa

Resident Evil has been a popular franchise for years, and over the years not only several video game rates have been launched, but also novels, toys, and even a blockbuster film series. However, for years there have been some rumors and suggestions that Resident Evil could be transferred to a Netflix series. With the success of Castlevania and The Witcher, which are widely known for their video games, there may be a new incentive to adjust a resident evil franchise.

Before we get too far into this post, we would like to point out that no official Resident Evil Netflix series is currently in the works. Everything is just rumors right now until we get an official announcement from Netflix or possibly Capcom. In the past, there have been a few different rumors about what this live-action Resident Evil Netflix series is about.

Some of the most popular that are currently in circulation are that the series does not follow the video games themselves or the films. If one believes these rumors, we could see that the series takes on the role of Albert Wesker’s daughters, but nothing official has been confirmed here either. What the latest rumors have brought online are possible shooting dates and locations for the series.

According to Redanian Intelligence, who has managed to cover up some leaks and rumors related to The Witcher series, some production information for Resident Evil is known. According to the release, the Resident Evil series will be shot in South Africa this summer. We’ll also see a total of eight episodes, each lasting about an hour.

If this information is correct, we will likely see some kind of official announcement with a potential launch window for the series soon. For now, we just have to wait and see if anything official comes out or maybe more leaks to confirm production.

