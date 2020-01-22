For fans of the survival horror genre we were treated very well with Capcom. The development studio has not only remastered the Resident Evil remake for current platforms, but also released a remake for Resident Evil 2 and the announcement of a Resident Evil 3 remake. Unfortunately, the same does not apply to the other popular survival horror franchise, Silent Hill.

It’s been years since the IP was touched and during P.T. When Hideo Kojima took the lead, he seemed confident that the project would be finally closed. Now we only have rumors that are constantly appearing online and slot machines that use the IP topic. While most of these rumors turn out to be wrong, a treat that has proven to be correct in several of its online warnings may have revealed the world of two Silent Hill projects.

AsetheticGamer is a leaker that has proven to be right on other announcements in the past, and when he made the announcement of two Silent Hill projects in progress, he definitely made some big headlines on social media. According to his tweet, Konami is working on two projects that are Silent Hill video games. One of the projects seems to be a restart of the series, while the other is an adventure style game that focuses on making decisions, similar to the various titles developed by Telltale Games.

Of course, there are many players who are unable to hold their breath, as we have seen many rumors about Silent Hill in the past. It’s just a wait and see game as to whether these projects are legitimate and whether Konami is making an announcement for either title this year.

In other news, while I drop this stuff and I think I can talk about it, I mention that a few new Silent Hill games are in the works. Konami turned to different developers two years ago to come up with ideas for two Silent Hill games, one of which is a soft reboot of the

– AestheticGamer (@ AestheticGamer1) January 21, 2020

Source: Twitter