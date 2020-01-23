Rumor has it that Royal Rumble is the favorite for women

Photo credit: provided via wwe.com

With the Royal Rumble in a few days time is now the perfect time to spread rumors about possible winners. And we now have a big one, for the possible winner of the women’s game.

According to wrestling Observer, Shayna Baszler seems to be the women’s favorite.

Many fans seem to agree:

Here are my thoughts and tips on Royal Rumble Match.

The Rumble Winner options for women are SLIM. This department needs to be revised as 75% of them are irrelevant. Still, Shayna Baszler, who wins, moves to RAW, and faces Becky at Mania, is the best option.

– Noah Iacono (@NoahIacono_) January 22, 2020

I only know that Shayna Baszler, Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks are the last four women in the women’s Royal Rumble Match.

– We all want Melina 🙌 (@OnlyForMelina) January 21, 2020

The two-time former NXT women’s winner has not held back since leaving the belt last month. WWE is likely to keep her away from TV and give her a break before her main roster arrives.

Because of the rumble, it seems more and more likely that their debut will take place on Sunday and could be a big one.

Considering how the Survivor series triple threat match went in November, it’s quite possible that the Queen of Spades will win the rumble and get a shot at RAW female champion Becky Lynch. Apparently she has an unfinished business between herself and the man.

Should Baszler and Lynch fight for the title, this would be another fight between the four riders of the WWE and those of MMA. The fans have long wished for a fight with eight female riders. Could 2020 be the year we finally get it?

WrestleMania 36 may be the first celebrity to be confirmed

Gabriel Iglesias could have something to do in Tampa this year. The comedian is on tour and has announced that he will be in Tampa on WrestleMania weekend.

Report: Gabriel Iglesias confirms that he will be at WrestleMania 36 for some reason.

(via @fluffyguy)

– NoShow Podcast (@NoShowWrestling) January 21, 2020

The comedian, nicknamed Fluffy, is no stranger to WWE and WrestleMania. Previously, he was a social media ambassador for WrestleMania. Most recently, Iglesias appeared on Steve Austin’s USA Network Show in late 2019.

It will be interesting to see if he does any match activities, as the SNL boys said last year. Or (and that would be preferable), maybe they let him show up, wave, smile and call it a day.

Possible Saudi Arabia Super Showdown match revealed?

We’re probably a week or two away from any hype for the next Saudi Arabia show. We know that the company is already on the rise in February.

According to some posts on social media, the recent interactions between Kane and The Fiend will culminate in a match on this show.

However, this would not be any match.

Local ads in Saudi Arabia announce that The Fiend will defend its universal title against Kane in an inferno match on Super ShowDown! pic.twitter.com/VIdNJwi4i2

– WRESTLE WRAP UP (@WrestleWrapUp) January 16, 2020