Rumor: Capcom killed Resident Evil 8 last year

Capcom has been killing it recently with the Resident Evil franchise. After Resident Evil 7 returned to the franchise roots of a survival horror game, the studio released an extremely successful remake of Resident Evil 2, confirming that a remake of Resident Evil 3 is in the works. Now fans who hope to keep the franchise going with something new can have a longer wait to endure.

A leaker named AestheticGamer has released reliable leaks in the past and its credible work has given many players a reason not only to follow the social media account, but also to pay attention to the published tweets. Today, the social media account said Capcom has been involved in the development of Resident Evil 8 since 2016, although the studio discarded the project just last year.

There was a version of RE8 that had been under development since late 2016. However, it was interrupted in 2017 because more people were needed for RE7’s DLC and RE2 (who were behind schedule at that point). Nevertheless, there was a RE8 version that has been in the works for several years.

There was no detail on why Capcom was supposed to have scrapped the project, although the success of the remakes may have changed the vision for Resident Evil 8 a bit. We are also not sure whether something has been saved for the next main installment. This is nothing new for studios to scrap projects and start over. There were even footage of Resident Evil 4 going in different directions before Capcom got involved in a campaign.

That doesn’t mean this leak is true as it could very well be fake. Regardless, there were other statements from AestheticGamer that Capcom would not focus on future resident evil remakes, but instead focus on redesigning other IPs. There were also rumors in the announcements that Konami was working on two Silent Hill projects. At the moment we can only wait and see whether one of these rumors turns out to be true, which should further increase the credibility of AestheticGamer.

However, it was officially discarded and the project was only restarted 6-7 months ago, so the “final” RE8 version wasn’t even under development for a year. Now these restarts often go faster because some resources and the like are being transferred, but don’t expect RE8

