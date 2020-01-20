Rumor: 6.7-inch iPhone 12 will be thinner than iPhone 11 Pro Max, more details on sizes

A new Macotakara supply chain report today sheds new light on the sizing details of the iPhone 2020 lineup. The report also includes a notable caveat over what other reports have widely claimed that we can expect from the iPhone 12 range in terms of design.

According to Macotakara’s report today, it is possible that the iPhone 12 line may have the “same case design” as the iPhone 11, the only differentiator being camera technology. This contradicts previous reports from Ming-Chi Kuo, who said that the iPhone 12 would feature a more boxer design similar to the iPhone 4 as part of a major chassis overhaul.

Today’s report goes on to say that the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 model will have a height that is “halfway between the iPhone SE and the iPhone 8”, while the 6.1-inch version will be halfway between the iPhone iPhone 11 and the iPhone 11 Pro Max. The 6.7-inch iPhone 12 will be “slightly larger than the iPhone 11 Pro Max,” says Macotakara.

In terms of thickness, the report says the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 will be 7.4mm, which is notably thinner than the 8.1mm design of the iPhone 11 Pro Max. The report also notes that the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 will feature a camera system with a “larger sensor than the rear camera of the iPhone 11 Pro Max”.

Today’s report corroborates previous reports from Kuo, claiming that the 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch models will feature dual camera configurations. Kuo also said there would be a separate variant of the 6.1-inch model that will feature a three-camera configuration, as well as a 3D time-of-flight sensor – much like the 6.7-inch model.

Macotakara and Kuo have both foreshadowed future iPhone features and designs in the past. This year, however, Kuo relied heavily on reports that the iPhone 12 had a design similar to that of the iPhone 4.

Macotakara previously shared models of what an iPhone 4-like design could mean for the iPhone 12. One possibility is that today’s report refers to the front of the iPhone 12. This would mean that we shouldn’t expect the notch to shrink with this year’s iPhone update.

To make things as clear as possible, here is what we currently expect for the iPhone 2020 range:

“IPhone 9” with a design identical to iPhone 8, Touch ID, Home button – March

5.4-inch OLED iPhone, dual rear camera – fall

6.1-inch OLED iPhone, dual rear camera – fall

6.1-inch OLED technology, triple rear camera and 3D time-of-flight technology – Fall

6.7 inch OLED technology, triple rear camera and 3D time-of-flight technology – Fall

What do you want to see on the iPhone 12 later in September? Let us know in the comments.

