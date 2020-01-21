Ruined student banned from grad and suspended for dreadlocks while activists say school violates civil rights - The Sun

A DEVASTATE student was banned from graduating and suspended because he had dreadlocks when activists blow up the school for violating civil rights.

Angered Texas parents destroyed the school board’s decision as racist when they allegedly suspended Deandre Arnold because of the length of his hair.

DeAndre has been suspended and will not be allowed to walk during his graduation ceremony Credit: KHOU11 The school board says his hair is in violation of their dress code Credit: KHOU11

KHOU 11 reported yesterday that because of his hair, Arnold is not allowed to participate in his graduation ceremony within three months.

But schoolboy Deandre said he doesn’t want to cut his dreads because of his Trinidadian background.

Angry mothers, fathers and members of the Black Lives Matter group flocked to Barbers Hill’s ISD board meeting yesterday.

Gary Monroe, at the United Urban Alumni Association, was adamantly “this is a black and white problem” on Martin Luther King Day.

According to Click2Houston, he said to the administration: “You are in violation of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, since it relates to religious beliefs.”

He told the school that they have 48 hours to review the rules, otherwise they would refer the case to the federal court.

“Deandre’s family should not go through this. But I expect it from a sign that knows no diversity,” Monroe said.

“We’re here for Deandre, but it’s more than that,” said Sandy Arnold, Deandre’s mother.

You violate the Civil Rights Act of 1964 because it relates to religious beliefs.

Gary Monroe of the United Urban Alumni Association

“This is about all the other Deandres that could come through Barbers Hill.”

District representatives said that dreadlocks violate the district’s dress code, allegedly revised during the Christmas holidays.

They insisted that the situation was not about racial discrimination, but about rules one day to celebrate a civil rights icon.

Chief Inspector Greg Poole said during the loaded meeting that “policy limits the length” and “it’s been like that for 30 years.”

The student handbook for 2019-2020 states: “The hair of male students never extends under the eyebrows or under the earlobes.

“Male students’ hair may not protrude or be collected under the top of a T-shirt collar.

“[It should not be worn] in a style where the hair could protrude under the top of a T-shirt collar, under the eyebrows, or under the earlobes when it is abandoned.

But Deandre’s father, David Arnold, thought the school “bothered my child.”

“KILLER MOM”

Mother, 22, charged with murder “after she admitted killing her 3 young children”

BOILING POINT

Trump says he “knows nothing” about “very angry” Greta Thunberg

HAPPY LIKE HARRY

Harry’s “spirit was crushed by the royal family and he can finally be happy”

Last

ROUND ONE!

Dems NOW demand the removal of Trump – as his team says there is “absolutely no case.”

FAN VENTILATE

Baby boy who fell 8 FEET into the vent, looks angry after being rescued

“He has rights,” Arnold told those present. “The only thing he wants to do is graduate.”

Despite the commotion, the board went on to the upcoming agendas.

“This is a public participation,” Poole said. “No action item dialogue.”

The Texas school insisted on the dress code rules Credit: Google Maps

Do you have a story for the US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.