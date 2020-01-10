Rugby Union on TV: How to watch Six Nations, Premiership and more

The Rugby Union’s interest peaked last season when the World Cup caught the nation’s attention.
The top tournament may be a few years away, but there is still a lot to do when 2020 is a hotly contested Six Nations tournament.
RadioTimes.com gives you a comprehensive overview of how you can watch Rugby Union on TV in the UK from your armchair, as well as the channels and streaming services you need to watch each competition live.
International
Six Nations 2020 (BBC / ITV)
Date: February 1, 2020 – March 14, 2020
Sevens World Series 2020 (Sky Sports)
Date: December 5, 2019 – May 31, 2020
British and Irish Lions 2021 (TBC)
Date: July 3, 2021 – August 7, 2021
Rugby World Cup 2023 (ITV)
Date: September 8, 2023 – October 21, 2023
2020 international caps
England (air sports)
Fixtures: November – New Zealand (7th) / Argentina (14th) / TBC (20th / 21st 22nd) / Australia (28th)
Scotland (BBC / BT Sport)
Fixtures: November – Argentina (7th) / Japan (14th) / New Zealand (21st)
Ireland (Channel 4)
Fixtures: November – Australia (7th) / South Africa (14th) / Japan (21st)
Wales (BBC / S4C)
Fixtures: November – TBC (7th) / TBC (14th) / TBC (21st)
France (Premier Sports)
Fixtures: November – Georgia (7th) / Australia (14th) / South Africa (21st)
Italy (Premier Sports)
Fixtures: November – South Africa (7th) / TBC (14th) / TBC (21st)
society
European Rugby Champions Cup (BT Sport / Channel 4)
Date: November 15, 2019 – May 23, 2020
European Rugby Challenge Cup (BT Sport / S4C)
Date: November 15, 2019 – May 22, 2020
Pro14 (Premier Sports / S4C)
Date: September 27, 2019 – June 20, 2020
Premier Rugby (BT Sport / Channel 5)
Date: October 18, 2019 – June 20, 2020
RFU Championship (Sky Sports)
Date: October 11, 2019 – May 9, 2020