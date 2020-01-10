Rugby Union on TV: How to watch Six Nations, Premiership and more

Loading...

The Rugby Union’s interest peaked last season when the World Cup caught the nation’s attention.

The top tournament may be a few years away, but there is still a lot to do when 2020 is a hotly contested Six Nations tournament.

RadioTimes.com gives you a comprehensive overview of how you can watch Rugby Union on TV in the UK from your armchair, as well as the channels and streaming services you need to watch each competition live.

International

Six Nations 2020 (BBC / ITV)

Date: February 1, 2020 – March 14, 2020

Complete Six Nations fixture list, TV guide and match preview

Sevens World Series 2020 (Sky Sports)

Date: December 5, 2019 – May 31, 2020

British and Irish Lions 2021 (TBC)

Date: July 3, 2021 – August 7, 2021

Rugby World Cup 2023 (ITV)

Date: September 8, 2023 – October 21, 2023

2020 international caps

England (air sports)

Fixtures: November – New Zealand (7th) / Argentina (14th) / TBC (20th / 21st 22nd) / Australia (28th)

Scotland (BBC / BT Sport)

Fixtures: November – Argentina (7th) / Japan (14th) / New Zealand (21st)

Ireland (Channel 4)

Fixtures: November – Australia (7th) / South Africa (14th) / Japan (21st)

Wales (BBC / S4C)

Fixtures: November – TBC (7th) / TBC (14th) / TBC (21st)

France (Premier Sports)

Fixtures: November – Georgia (7th) / Australia (14th) / South Africa (21st)

Italy (Premier Sports)

Fixtures: November – South Africa (7th) / TBC (14th) / TBC (21st)

society

European Rugby Champions Cup (BT Sport / Channel 4)

Date: November 15, 2019 – May 23, 2020

European Rugby Challenge Cup (BT Sport / S4C)

Date: November 15, 2019 – May 22, 2020

Pro14 (Premier Sports / S4C)

Date: September 27, 2019 – June 20, 2020

Premier Rugby (BT Sport / Channel 5)

Date: October 18, 2019 – June 20, 2020

Full Premiership Rugby 2019/20 instructions

RFU Championship (Sky Sports)

Date: October 11, 2019 – May 9, 2020