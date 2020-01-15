Rugby chief warns of change in Giteau law

Rugby Australia’s rugby director Scott Johnson is reviewing the Giteau law that Wallabies coach Michael Cheika introduced before the 2015 World Cup.

Previously, only Australian players were eligible for the test selection, but Cheika was able to select French wallabies Matt Giteau and Drew Mitchell according to a guideline that would set the threshold to 60 tests for Australia and seven Super Rugby seasons, or one super-fixed rugby contract for the following Season signed.

Mitchell and others, including England’s Australian coach Eddie Jones, were vocal about lowering the threshold again. The calls reached a crescendo last year when Cheika tried to lure towering second rudder Will Skelton back before the World Cup in Japan.

Johnson’s policy review is high on the 2020 agenda, as new Wallabies coach Dave Rennie will spend two weeks in Australia while his club Glasgow is on a break. Johnson will have to submit a paper to the Rugby Australia Board in the coming months before the organization approves a decision.

A Rugby Australia spokesman said it was not on the agenda for a meeting on January 31, which means that the next opportunity for discussion is the annual meeting on March 30.

Loading

There are many options, including a policy that requires a player to meet only one of the thresholds (60 tests or seven seasons), or a model that allows more flexibility in a World Cup year.

Skelton is one of a few high quality Australians who are banned from Rennie. Samu Kerevi (33 tests, six seasons), Sean McMahon (26 tests, four seasons), Adam Coleman (38 tests, seven seasons) and Rory Arnold (26 tests, five seasons) are all below the threshold of the Giteau law.

In his last public comment on the subject, Johnson showed that the recognized World Cup winner could show South Africa that a country can remove restrictions and still be successful.

But Australia’s home winter sports landscape is radically different from the South African one, with two large and rich competition rules, which makes rugby bosses here more protective of super rugby.

Johnson also said the organization’s priority would be to attract and keep the next generation of players, a point Evans has taken up.

The head of Global Rapid Rugby, who was CEO of Saracens and Harlequins before taking office at Storm 2013, is about to start the first full season of the competition with six teams and ten home and away games with clubs in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Kuala Lumpur , Fiji, Samoa and Perth.

“Even England has a policy that says you are unlikely to be selected when you leave. If England believes they need it, I would suggest that Australia needs something too,” said Evans.

“I don’t blame the players for maximizing their earnings, but I also don’t want all of the resources to go into elite rugby because it will dry up the grass roots and you’ve lost your audience for over 20 years.”

Georgina Robinson is the chief rugby reporter for The Sydney Morning Herald.

Most seen in sports

Loading