Rugby Australia is confident Dave Rennie will honour his dedication to mentor the Wallabies even with Raelene Castle’s departure

When Castle handed in her resignation on Thursday evening, one particular of the to start with calls both of those she and director of rugby Scott Johnson made was to Rennie.

A supply explained the coach’s reaction as particularly disappointed but also understanding that most effective-laid options can go awry and that he remained dedicated to coaching Australia.

“They had developed a friendship, it was an critical romance to both of them, so there was disappointment on Dave’s aspect,” the supply mentioned. “But he is also a diligent guy who acts with honour. He even now would like to do the work.”

It would be a important blow to Australian rugby if Rennie were being to stroll absent from his offer, which was thanks to see him get there in Australia in late June or early July.

Questioned irrespective of whether Castle’s exit would affect Rennie’s arrival, RA chairman Paul McLean stated on Friday: “I have not spoken to Dave, I spoke to him a pair of months back. [Director of rugby] Scott Johnson spoke to him very last evening. Raelene has spoken him as properly.”

Speaking on ABC’s 7.30 method in advance of standing down on Thursday, Castle mentioned she believed Rennie would honour his commitment.

“I know he has a determined need to mentor the Wallabies and he has completed a large amount of operate in the time leading up to when he comes,” Castle claimed. “He is psyched about the young expertise he sees coming by way of on our platforms. That was a person of the important factors he decided to indication with Rugby Australia and occur below.

“He will appear listed here irrespective of where by I sit.”

Even if Rennie does get the work, there is the difficulty of finding him to Australia due to border restrictions, based on if and when Exams can be performed this 12 months.

Meanwhile, it seems Castle’s exit will not modify RA’s help for Gus Pichot at the forthcoming Environment Rugby elections.

McLean produced it extremely distinct Australia and other southern hemisphere national unions would not aid incumbent chairman Bill Beaumont, who is jogging towards Pichot, the previous Argentinian halfback, in upcoming month’s Earth Rugby Council meetings.

The sticking issue is the Nations Championship which by no means acquired off the floor. The competition would have pitted southern and northern hemisphere groups versus one yet another but was knocked on the head by a number of 6 Nations unions who were being worried about the marketing and relegation element and how it could have an impact on their revenues.

It suggests Beamount, the former England captain, will not be on Australia’s ticket.

“We had been extremely unhappy that we didn’t get the worldwide level of competition up and managing final calendar year. No better interest than self desire,” McLean claimed. “We considered it would have been a defining second in our recreation and it was well considered by means of. We believed it was a no-brainer. That did not come about and we manufactured it apparent that we ended up unsatisfied about that and the approach. We trapped jointly and let it be recognised to the northern hemisphere. We think it really should be revisited sooner fairly than later.”

Georgina Robinson is the main rugby reporter for The Sydney Morning Herald.

Tom Decent is a journalist with The Sydney Morning Herald

