Rufus Jones says that writing Channel 4 refugee sitcom Home was frightening

Channel 4 returns to (home) – less than a year after the first series premiered, a second series of politically charged Rufus Jones will start this week.

For Jones, the turnaround was “two series in 18 months”, with the writer / actor joking while talking to RadioTimes.com, it is “in a darkened room”.

“Channel 4, bless them, were incredibly fast,” he says. “We went out in March / April (from 2019) and we had an answer mid-May (to series two), which is really fast. I think they have acknowledged that a show like this cannot be left on the shelf for too long, because it is fairly up-to-date and has to do with things in a changing, contemporary landscape. “

Oaklee Pendergast, Youssef Kerkour, Rufus Jones and Rebekah Staton in Home

Tackling the hot topic of the show – Home follows a Syrian refugee, Sami (Youssef Kerkour) who lives with a British family – was not a job that Jones undertook without hesitation. “It was a little frightening,” he admits. “But then you talk to yourself a little and you realize that everything is frightening as a writer.

“To be very honest, and I don’t want to reduce the subject, but I could write about a folding bike specialist in Chiswick and it would still be an incredibly daunting prospect to write six half an hour …

“I suppose I say writing never feels easy, so you might as well write about something that matters. And the alternative of not engaging was to walk away … and I’d rather tackle a topic and then fail at the first hurdle. “

In both Home series, Jones consulted a special adviser – Hassan Akkad, a former English teacher from Damascus and prisoner of the Assad regime who filmed his own odyssey across Europe for the BAFTA-winning documentary series Exodus. There was still, says Jones, that he had to learn a lot about the refugee experience when writing series two.

“We left Sami at the end of series one and waited to hear from the home office if he has refugee status … and we pick up six months later and he is still waiting because this is the way of these things. You get not an immediate answer – and what Hassan spoke to me at length about was the waiting process, when you are more or less stateless.

“You live in this kind of limbo and psychologically that’s a really hard place to be and that’s where we find Sami, and so it examines the kind of pressure cooker of what it’s like to wait to become a member of a country.

“I am aware that this is a hopelessly white middle-class comparison, but it is as if you are waiting for your A-level results, except that you have no idea what day they will arrive and instead of English, French and history, is freedom, your family and the rest of your life. Hassan spoke very movingly about that period and that is the period we are exploring … “

Jones recalls an anecdote that Akkad told him about meeting other refugees online while playing the Fortnite video game. Jones explains how they all “marked the time, waiting for acceptance in their respective countries, and what they would do is enter a virtual landscape where they were accepted.”

“There are such small moments, small pieces of truth that really touch you and that I have included in the series,” he says. “You never stop learning and it is often the smallest details that have the greatest impact.”

Channel 4

The extended waiting time will create new challenges for both the character Peter and Sami and Jones, whom he calls “a lukewarm xenophobe” and “a kind of softer Alf Garnett”.

“In the first series there was a nobility for Sami that hopefully was funny and frightening, but I think we had to challenge that a bit more in the second series,” says Jones. “Youssef as an actor is just extremely sympathetic and it means that you can push that character into grayer areas and still retain the audience. So in a series of two we challenge that character in writing – allowing him to make mistakes and enable him to do and say the wrong thing. “

Meanwhile, after reaching “a point of empathy” for Sami’s condition in the first six episodes, Peter is beaten back in the new series “by events in his own life.” “It was good to take him on a small trip, but I think that small trip in series two will be rocker,” explains Jones.

The first series of Home won praise for its skilful balance between humor and heart and while the show does have “some disturbing moments”, with Sami confronted with bureaucracy, prejudice and other hardships, Jones says he does not see it as a pessimistic portrayal of modern Britain.

“It’s a bit of a mixed brew, but I think it’s optimistic. I think that whatever we think will be Britain, it will remain a friendly place capable of charity and generosity – at the local level, at the community level we still see acts of kindness, so I think the show’s optimism comes more from those individual acts than from every major state of the nation proclamations. “

Home returns to Channel 4 at 10 p.m. on Wednesday 5 February