Rudy Pal Igor Fruman taped Trump trying to fire the Ukrainian ambassador: lawyer

A recently charged lawyer for Rudy Giuliani registered President Donald Trump to request the dismissal of Ukrainian Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, according to the lawyer for a second partner of Giuliani.

Joseph Bondy, lawyer for Florida businessman Lev Parnas, told the Daily Beast that the recording was made by former partner Igor Fruman. The two men were arrested in October on charges of campaign finance violations.

ABC News reported on Friday morning that they had reviewed the audio of a dinner attended by Trump, Parnas, Fruman and others. A voice that appears to be that of the president tells the group that he wanted to “get rid” of Yovanovitch, according to ABC, an apparent contradiction to Trump’s claim that he does not know Parnas.

“Last year, before his arrest, Mr. Parnas personally heard a recording of his dinner on April 30, 2018 with the president and other people, made by Mr. Fruman, during which the subject of Ambassador Yovanovitch has been discussed, “said Bondy. “We hoped that, to the extent that this tape still existed, it would be released to Congress for use in the indictment trial.”

A lawyer for Fruman was not free to discuss the matter. ABC News magazine fits the description Bondy gave The Daily Beast. Anonymous sources told the network that Fruman had made the recording, which The Daily Beast did not review.

Parnas previously described a dinner at the Trump Hotel with supporters of the president in April 2018, which he and Fruman attended. He said he had expressed concerns about Yovanovitch to Trump, and that the president then turned to an assistant and told him that she should be fired. At the time, Yovanovitch was the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine. Giuliani, Fruman and Parnas were trying to get her fired.

Trump finally recalled Yovanovitch in May 2019. Months later, he pressured the President of Ukraine to announce investigations into a business linked to the family of former Vice President Joe Biden. At the same time, Trump has withheld the military aid that Congress has appropriated for Ukraine. And his team refused to arrange a visit to the White House for the Ukrainian president, even though they had officially invited him. This pressure campaign is central to Democrats’ efforts to have Trump removed from the White House. His trial is currently underway in the Senate.

