Rudy Gobert's saving defense shines in Utah Jazz victory over the Chicago Bulls

Loading...

CHICAGO – The defense wins the basketball games, and when you are the Utah Jazz and you have the current NBA Defensive Player of the Year on the court, it is almost a guarantee that there will be a couple of defensive plays that are undoubtedly great.

Rudy Gobert did it again Thursday night, saving the game in a 102-98 victory against the Chicago Bulls, improving the Jazz record to 22-12 in the season.

On an opportunity to tie the game with 21.7 seconds left, the Bulls guard Zach Lavine got into the paint and was received by Gobert in all his suffocating glory.

"I think the gods put him in a position to block shots, which is great for us," Joe Ingles said after the game. "I guess it's just expected for me, I hope he does, and I think he expects it to."

“I think the gods put him in a position to block shots, which is great for us. I guess that is just as expected for me. I hope he does, and I think he expects him to do it. "- Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles on the blockade of Rudy Gobert's game

A rebound from Royce O'Neale forced the Bulls to commit a foul on the open court and after Donovan Mitchell hit both free throws at the other end, the game was over. However, that didn't stop Gobert from asserting his dominance and making sure the Bulls didn't return to the game.

Lavine tried once more with 7.6 seconds left, and Gobert was there to block the shot.

"I just have to do what I do," Gobert said after his performance of 17 points and 12 rebounds. "I know that if I do that, we have a good chance of winning the game."

Of course, not everything was sun and roses throughout the game. The Bulls lead the league forcing turnovers and are a young, aggressive, defensive-minded team, a fact that Jazz coach Quin Snyder warned before the game began.

"We just kept strong mentally and continued to defend ourselves," Snyder said. “We had enough to win the game. Give credit to Chicago, with their activity on the defensive side, they played well enough to win, and we won the victory. ”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7V16p7iv8Ec (/ embed)

Many of the Jazz's turnovers generated opportunities in the transition for the Bulls, especially beyond the 3-point line.

It was only Monday night when the Jazz defense kept the Detroit Pistons in 14 attempts of 3 points in total, one point that was emphasized and then praised after that game. On Thursday night in Chicago, the Bulls had 36 attempts of 3 points.

In the end, it was the best defense he won, driven by Gobert, who also had three blocks in the victory. But there was more than Gobert's dominance at the end of the game that pleased the Jazz on Thursday.

Ingles kept the ball moving, accumulating 10 assists to go with his eight points, and each of the four players who entered from the bench – Jordan Clarkson, Georges Niang, Emmanuel Mudiay and Tony Bradley – contributed to keep the Jazz in the fight , combining for 36 banking points.

Grid view

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell in the center leads to the basket between the Chicago Bulls guard Kris Dunn on the left and forward Daniel Gafford during the second half of a basketball game of the NBA in Chicago, on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Nam Y. Huh, AP

Utah Jazz striker Bojan Bogdanovic, right, shoots at Chicago Bulls guard Tomas Satoransky during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Nam Y. Huh, AP

Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder calls his team during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls in Chicago on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Nam Y. Huh, AP

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, right, leads the basket against Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Nam Y. Huh, AP

The Chicago Bulls forward, Lauri Markkanen (24), dives when the Utah Jazz forward, Bojan Bogdanovic, on the left, and center Rudy Gobert, on the right, observe during the first half of a game of NBA basketball in Chicago, Thursday, January 2, 2020. Nam Y. Huh, AP

Chicago Bulls guard Tomas Satoransky, right, drives against Utah Jazz forward Royce O'Neale during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago on Thursday, January 2, 2020 Nam Y. Huh, AP

The center of the Chicago Bulls, Wendell Carter Jr., on the right, drives against the center of Utah Jazz Rudy Gobert during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Nam Y. Huh, AP

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, right, leads the basket against Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Nam Y. Huh, AP

Chicago Bulls striker Lauri Markkanen (24) dives into central Utah Jazz, Rudy Gobert, right, observes during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago on Thursday, January 2 of 2020. Nam Y. Huh, AP

The Chicago Bulls guard, Tomas Satoransky, on the left, looks to pass against the Utah Jazz striker, Bojan Bogdanovic, top right, and center Rudy Gobert, bottom right, observes during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, on Thursday, January 2, 2020.. Nam Y. Huh, AP

Chicago Bulls forward Daniel Gafford (12) drives to the basket against Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Nam Y. Huh, AP

Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen (24) dives into Utah Jazz during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Nam Y. Huh, AP

Utah Jazz escort Emmanuel Mudiay on the left and Chicago Bulls guard Kris Dunn fight for the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago on Thursday, January 2, 2020 Nam Y. Huh, AP

Chicago Bulls head coach Jim Boylen reacts to a call during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz in Chicago on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Nam Y. Huh, AP

Chicago Bulls guard Denzel Valentine, right, shoots at Utah Jazz center Tony Bradley during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Nam Y. Huh, AP

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, right, shoots at Chicago Bulls forward Daniel Gafford during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Nam Y. Huh, AP

Utah Jazz escort Donovan Mitchell, top right, jumps while watching the Chicago Bulls center pass, Wendell Carter Jr., top left, saves during the second half of a basketball game of the NBA in Chicago, Thursday, January 2, 2020. Nam Y. Huh, AP

Utah Jazz guard Emmanuel Mudiay (8) drives to the basket passing Chicago Bulls forward Daniel Gafford during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Nam Y. Huh, AP

Chicago Bulls striker Daniel Gafford on the left and Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert fight for a rebound during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago on Thursday, January 2, 2020 . Nam Y. Huh, AP

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, left forward, fires Chicago Bulls forward Daniel Gafford, top right, and guard Coby White, bottom right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Nam Y. Huh, AP

"Joe had an excellent game simply by handling the game and communicating," Snyder said. "I thought we did a job as good as we had all year long by staying together and being connected at both ends, even when things weren't easy."

The Bulls upped the ante in the second half, forcing 12 turnovers. On the other hand, the Jazz reinforced their midfield defense, keeping Chicago only 19 points in the third quarter, a race that gave them the advantage for the rest of the game.

Bojan Bogdanovic set the pace of Jazz with 19 silent and close points, nine of which came from the free throw line, and was one of the five players who finished the night in double figures. Gobert and Mitchell finished with 17 each, Clarkson contributed 12 points and Niang added 11.

The Jazz have two more games on this trip, in Orlando on Saturday and in New Orleans on Monday, before returning to Salt Lake City to play their first home game of 2020 on Wednesday against the New York Knicks.