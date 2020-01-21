Rudy Giuliani said he was “frustrated” that he had been expelled from President Donald Trump’s impeachment defense team despite endorsing the President’s decision for Pat Cipollone, his personal lawyer Jay Sekulow, and Pam Bondi, the former Florida Attorney General.

“I like her,” Giuliani said of Steve Bannon’s show “War Room: Impeachment”, which airs on Newsmax TV on weekdays at 9:00 a.m.CET.

Giuliani also criticized the opening speech by Adam Schiff’s chairman of the House Secret Service Committee during the impeachment proceedings against Trump.

“His delivery is so bland that he has a kind of feeling like he’s the alleged minister who represents a wrong religion and not the legitimate one,” Giuliani told Bannon. “There’s so much luggage that the guy has to lie and lie to us, but if you’re not really against Trump, he really won’t convince anyone.”

In his speech to the senators, Schiff appealed to consider the case to remove Trump for a fair trial.

“The most important question is the question you have to answer today: Will the President and the American people get a fair trial?” Said ship.

“I assume that this is an even more important question than how you vote for guilt or innocence, because whether we have a fair trial determines whether you have the basis for a fair and impartial judgment,” he continued , “It is fundamental – the structure upon which every other decision you make must rest.”

