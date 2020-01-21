Rudy Giuliani: I don't know if law enforcement has the courage to persecute Biden

Former Vice President Joe Biden must be prosecuted for bribing and participating in a long-term “plan” to extort money from countries “am ET on Newsmax TV.

“I don’t know if our law enforcement agencies have the courage to prosecute Joe Biden,” Giuliani told Bannon when the two discussed the upcoming impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

“Joe Biden must be prosecuted. There’s no doubt about it. He committed bribery. He was involved in a long-term plan to use his name to extort money from countries. He did it in Iraq. He did it in China done. ” He did it in Ukraine. It is right before your eyes. “

Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer, said law enforcement officials were afraid to prosecute Biden because they were “concerned that they would look like political prosecutors if they did.

“Even if they do, the New York Times will say forever that they are Trump’s henchmen. In reality, Joe Biden must be treated like everyone else if we return to a country with a uniform standard.” Giuliani added. “The guy committed a terrible crime, he was stupid enough to admit it.

“It’s about a 30-year pay-for-play program where the Biden family monetizes Joe’s private office. They kill people,” added Giuliani.

Trump’s impeachment investigation began with efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate Biden’s family and Democrats with the help of Giuliani.

Giuliani has traveled to Ukraine to investigate corruption and has previously accused Biden of money laundering.

In December, he spoke about the level of corruption in Ukraine during the Obama administration and suggested that there were numerous Ukrainian witnesses who wanted to come to the United States to explain how much Ukraine suffered from Americans during the Obama administration has been corrupted.

