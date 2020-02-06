Rudy Giuliani & Co. Plot new Biden probes and overseas trip while Trump’s Ukrainian team is in ruin

It was almost five months ago that the news about the Ukrainian scandal broke out and triggered a rapid succession of events and dramatic revelations that resulted in the deposition of Donald Trump in the House and the subsequent acquittal in the Senate.

Some of his Republican fellow travelers, including Senator Susan Collins (R-ME), publicly maintained that President Trump had learned his lesson and therefore there was no reason for his resignation. When Trump was asked this week, he told TV anchors directly during a private lunch that he had not learned his lesson because he believed he had done nothing wrong and that there was no lesson to be learned. “It was a perfect phone call,” he reportedly told the anchors, referring to his infamous phone call from July 25 with the leader of Ukraine.

Similarly, some of the President’s allies and the most prominent lieutenants – who had been in favor of the Biden study from the outset, creating jobs and the Ukraine print campaign – did not learn their lesson. In fact, with Trump’s quick acquittal (even with Senator Mitt Romney’s defect) in their back view, they say they are still looking for blood.

Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer – whose Biden-related graves and controversial shadow diplomacy directly led to this president’s accusation – falls very much in the category of Trumpworld’s non-conversion.

When asked Monday if he still intends to “speed up” his investigation into Joe and Hunter Biden after an acquittal, Giuliani tenderly replied to The Daily Beast: “Yes, (because) it is a matter of fair justice.” He did not go into details about what these ongoing private trials would entail, but the former mayor of New York was not alone in his enthusiasm.

In Giuliani’s quest to uncover dirt, or provoke a Ukrainian announcement of an investigation into the then leader in the Democratic presidential nomination for 2020, he openly collaborated with the fervent pro-Trump cable news outlet One America News Network . In recent months, OAN has launched a series with Giuliani in an attempt to set the president free and involve the Bidens in misconduct and “corruption,” with some allegations completely unfounded and conspiracy-like. These aspirations – including a controversial joint trip to European countries at the height of the impeachment probe, a trip where several senior officials in Trump’s national security apparatus panicked – did not save the president from the deposition.

And yet the conservative news channel and the Trump propaganda vehicle don’t seem ready. OAN President Charles Herring said in an interview on Wednesday that his network also has more investigations into the Bidens.

Haring said the first salvo, after acquittal, will be another “hour-long special, part four of our series, with personal attorney to the president, Rudy Giuliani.” He added that the team completed post-production today (Wednesday), and it will be broadcast this weekend … There are several (Ukrainian) individuals, Viktor Shokin, who will be on display. Andriy Derkach will be highlighted … And a member of the Ukrainian parliament, Oleksandr Dubinsky, will also be highlighted. “

In fact, a TV channel from the Ukrainian oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky had just been attacked by the Ukrainian security service on Wednesday. Dubinsky has close ties with both Kolomoisky and the news. Some Ukrainian people linked the raid to Dubinsky’s meeting with Giuliani in Kiev in December, but officials working in the parliament pushed that claim back and said the security service was looking at the office of the channel for possible branches where the prime minister of the country was included.

“We are still considering an international trip, we are currently working on the plans that would lead us to part five of our series,” added the president of OAN, without commenting on whether or not Giuliani was on this trip. would go, too. “There are a number of unanswered questions … including about Ukraine and the Bidens. We will continue to dig.”

Moreover, Trump allies on Capitol Hill have already made it clear that they are itching at some payback time. About an hour after Wednesday’s acquittal, GOP senators Chuck Grassley (IA) and Ron Johnson (WI) announced an assessment of “potential conflicts of interest caused by the business activities of Hunter Biden and his associates during the Obama era.”

It was only two weeks ago that Eric Ueland, Director of Trump for Legislative Affairs, had fled past a group of reporters and said, “I can’t wait for revenge.”

Of course, several Trump government officials involved in Ukrainian policy have already been convicted by the White House, in particular those who have participated in the investigation of house accusations and have testified on national television. President Trump described the employees as “human scum” and “liars.” The White House Twitter account provided a personal attack on Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindman, one of the best Ukrainian experts at the White House, right in the middle of his testimony. After the appearance of Dr. Fiona Hill, the former Russian top adviser to Trump, went to the White House loyalists to social media to try and see the former official as too emotional.

But perhaps no one drew as much President Trump as the former national security adviser John Bolton, who left the government just weeks after the whistleblower complaint was released in September. Although the former official initially refused to cooperate in the investigation of the House, he later changed his tune and said he would answer questions for the Senate. That caused a firestorm in the White House, where officials tried not only to manage the possibility of a Bolton appearance, but also his upcoming book manuscript, which The New York Times said directly related Trump’s urge for research in Ukraine with the freezing of military aid.

“For a man who could not get approval for the Ambassador to the UN years ago, who could not be approved for anything since then,” I begged “for a job not approved by the Senate, which I gave him despite many saying” Don’t do ‘do it, sir,’ take the job … get fired, to be honest, if I would listen to him, we would be in World War II now, and go out and IMMEDIATELY write a dirty and untrue book, ‘ Trump said on Twitter just two days before the Senate voted on whether to turn Bolton on for questioning.

Others entangled in the months-long Trump-Ukraine mess don’t seem to have the luxury of seeking revenge. Several of the most deep-rooted Trump officials who have become entangled in the Ukraine affair have since dumped the government, perhaps for fear of retribution. Others have remained at their positions, but have declined their role and questioned the future prospects in the government.

While figures such as Giuliani have continued to meet Ukrainian officials and politicians and have planned new investigations throughout the deposition process, other characters in the Ukraine saga – including the so-called “three amigos” – have withdrawn from public opinion. Some officials are still conducting ongoing investigations by external interest groups, such as American Oversight, a Washington-based ethics watchdog that has filed numerous registration requests for new details about the administration’s communication about Ukraine.

Current and former national security officials who spoke to The Daily Beast for this story said that Kurt Volker, the former Ukraine envoy charged with negotiation, played the largest role in Kiev. Volker was the most developed in the region and understood not only the historical struggle of the country, but also his deep desire for reform, said those officials. But Volker resigned from the Trump administration one day after the whistleblower report was released in September. He did not give a public explanation for why he left.

The former envoy of Ukraine was the first official in the saga to resign, but he was not the last. Shortly thereafter, a whole series of Trump officials left, including Bolton and national security officer Tim Morrison. Jennifer Williams, assistant to vice president Mike Pence. asked for an early departure from her position last week. Meanwhile, top American officials continued in Ukraine. Former ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, who was removed from office in May, resigned this week while her replacement, acting ambassador William Taylor, left his office just days before Secretary of State Mike Pompeo would visit Ukraine and meet President Volodymyr Zelensky.

While the departure and dismissal were in the news, current and former officials in Ukraine are worried about the future of their relationship with Washington. Several officials told The Daily Beast that they felt that there was no one left in the Trump government who was passionate about improving relations between the two countries and worried that the US would again decide to freeze military aid in the future.

Their concerns are exacerbated by the fact that perhaps the only leading Trump official who was able to continue the dialogue – EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland – played a crucial role in helping Trump with his political message in Ukraine.

Sondland has maintained a low profile following its blockbuster appearance in the home accusation investigation.

Sondland, who donated $ 1 million to the Trump inaugural commission, was one of the first people in the Trump government to join the pressure of the president to convince Ukraine to open specific investigations into Joe Biden, his son Hunter and the 2016 presidential election. He played an important role in trying to get Ukrainian officials to agree with Trump’s demands. In a series of meetings on July 10 at the White House, Sondland created a scene when he raised the need for Zelensky to agree with the investigation with top Ukrainian officials.

During his testimony in November, the EU ambassador threw his amigos and Giuliani fairly brutally in the bus and said that Trump’s personal lawyer was in charge and that he acted on the orders of the president. Sondland also confirmed the testimony of other officials that Trump was actually performing a consideration. For the spectator, the testimony of Sondland was undoubtedly a backlash from President Trump. Instead, the president offered another form of chide.

At the request of journalists about his EU ambassador, Trump said he did not know Sondland “very well” before adding, “Seems like a nice guy.”

Although Trump did not denounce Sondland in front of the cameras, an attempt had been made behind the scenes at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to control the consequences of Sondland’s involvement in the Ukraine saga. The EU ambassador did not return to his position in Brussels for a few weeks, two officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. Since then it has been requested to remain unobtrusive during the deposition procedures, in particular with regard to Ukrainian policy.

Energy Secretary Rick Perry and former Special Envoy for Ukraine Kurt Volker joined Sondland at the inauguration of Zelensky in May. Vice President Pence was supposed to attend the ceremony, but the amigos went into place and laid the foundation for what was publicly described in the investigation of allegations by national security officials as an illegal foreign channel for foreign policy.

While Secretary Perry is no longer a White House official, his idea of ​​Ukraine lives on in the Ministry of Energy. Ukrainian officials who have worked with Perry in the past have said they were looking at him to help them find a way to become less dependent on Russian natural resources.

Before leaving, Perry worked on a plan, in coordination with Kiev, for America to export its liquefied natural gas via Poland to Ukraine. Three countries agreed to work together on the project in August. The representatives of Poland said that the country would undertake to send 6 billion cubic meters of gas to Ukraine from 2021. While that plan is still being crystallized, Ukraine and Poland are playing a ball or trying to do so. The first tank filled with American LNG landed in Poland in November. Officials still work behind the scenes to sort out a variety of competing interests for contracts.

Despite the bodies left in the wake of the impeachment drama, the president and his team were close to business by Wednesday trying to make their way through another supposed round of victory – and cheerfully tidy it up. “INVENTED!” Trump supporters, via his 2020 campaign, on Wednesday evening. “I have been acquitted of the Impeachment HOAX. We must send a message … Donate NOW.”

