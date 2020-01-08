Rudy Giuliani and his former Iranian clients cheer the death of Soleimani

Loading...

As President Trump has been looking for ways to respond to Iran in the past year, one of the people he turned to for advice was his personal lawyer and unofficial envoy, Rudy Giuliani.

The former mayor of New York has a long-standing interest in Iranian affairs. He has already been paid by organizations linked to an Iranian dissident group officially designated by the United States government as a terrorist organization – until Giuliani helped remove the holding from the terrorist list. As recently as the summer of 2018, Giuliani appeared on stage during an event for the People’s Mojahedin of Iran, known by its acronym Farsi, MEK. He stayed in touch with the group’s American lobbyists, meeting representatives of his political arm as recently as last fall. And when Trump authorized the strike that killed Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian general-in-chief, Giuliani jubilantly referred to the PMOI in the first person. Soleimani was “directly responsible for the murder of some of my PMOI residents,” he told the Daily Beast in an interview on Monday afternoon. “We don’t like him very much.”

And Giuliani is not the only PMOI ally in Trump’s ear. Former attorney general Michael Mukasey, a longtime friend of Giuliani and a former law partner, is now a volunteer lobbyist for the group’s political arm, the National Council of Resistance of Iran. Trump’s recently removed national security adviser John Bolton is a longtime ally of the PMOI. Former House spokesman Newt Gingrich met with the NCRI operation in Washington. And retired general Jack Keane, a Fox News specialist, called the PMOI a viable Iranian opposition.

Giuliani transformed his post as Trump’s lawyer and confidant into a shadow diplomat role, helping to shape American policy in key areas of international affairs. And while Giuliani’s role in the ongoing Ukraine scandal contributed to the president’s removal from office last month, his behind-the-scenes advice on Iran, where Giuliani has long promoted the interests of a controversial dissident group often described as “cult,” has the potential to influence American policy even more at the highest levels.

Two sources, including a senior administration official and a directly knowledgeable source, said that he repeatedly sought advice from his lawyer on matters related to the United States and Iran. Shortly after Trump received the green light and then canceled the military strikes against Iran in June that are expected to kill dozens of Iranians, for example, the president asked Giuliani if ​​he thought he had done this. one needed, according to one of the sources.

Giuliani’s long-standing ties to MEK are the kind of red flags that would extend to the public finances of any senior government official. These links were underlined in an internal opposition research file compiled by the Trump transition team, which weighed on the advisability of calling on Giuliani to be the secretary of state. He was abandoned for the post, and now, in his role as the President’s informal but powerful adviser, Giuliani is helping shape American policy without being bothered by the ethical rules that govern senior officials in the United States government.

“Giuliani has not filed financial disclosure reports as a government employee, nor disclosure reports as a foreign agent or lobbyist,” said Brendan Fischer, director of federal reforms for the Campaign Legal Center, “So the public has no idea who pays Giuliani or how he advances their interests.”

The public would not know if, for example, Giuliani continued to receive payments from WIPO front groups, as he did in 2011 and 2012 in exchange for a handful of appearances. These payments came when Giuliani insisted that the PMOI be removed from the list of foreign terrorist organizations designated by the United States government. The State Department removed the group in 2012, although the Iraqi and Iranian governments still consider it terrorist attire.

When asked if he had an ongoing financial relationship with Iranian interests such as the PMOI or the NCRI, Giuliani told the Daily Beast: “I have the same relationship as everyone and what is not with WIPO “. He did not specify.

The NCRI did not respond to requests for information about its political and public relations strategy and its relationships with key Trumpworld figures such as Giuliani.

Giuliani declined to go into details of specific conversations with Trump regarding the Islamic Republic – and said that he and the president “rarely talk about Iran” these days. Their discussions date back to the 2016 presidential campaign, he said. “I advised him on foreign policy,” said Giuliani of the campaign era talks, but said he did not want to go into details about what he said exactly to Trump’s U.S. foreign policy since the inauguration. Giuliani said he said to President Trump “what I believe” on “the things he asks, but it’s not mine to say [what] … he has a very good view of Iran” .

The PMOI has been targeted, often brutally, by Iran’s law enforcement and security services, including during operations in the United States. In August 2018, the FBI arrested two Iranians – Ahmadreza Mohammadi-Doostdar and Majid Ghorbani, both of whom pleaded guilty – and charged them with surveillance to prepare target packages for Iranian intelligence. The targets included members of the MEK.

As part of this targeted surveillance, Ghorbani went to the MEK conference on May 6, 2018 at the Grand Hyatt in Washington, DC, where Rudy Giuliani spoke. Ghorbani is visible in a video of the event posted online by WIPO standing near Giuliani during his speech.

In late June 2018, just a month before Ghorbani and Doostdar were charged, German police arrested an Iranian diplomat and Belgian police arrested a Belgian-Iranian couple and accused them of plotting to bomb a MEK rally in Paris where Giuliani then spoke. European intelligence agencies have reportedly intercepted conversations between the Iranian diplomat, Asadollah Asadi, and the Iranian authorities coordinating the plot.

There is no evidence that Giuliani wired the PMOI specifically in his discussions with the President, or that he promoted specific military or foreign policy proposals. But Giuliani recognizes that his beliefs are at the aggressive end of the political spectrum when it comes to Iranian politics.

“I am one of those people who are convinced that there must be a regime change in Iran,” said Giuliani. He called the Iranian supreme leader of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei an “irrational actor” and the “destruction” of Soleimani a “good thing”.

This view on Iran puts him in complete agreement with the most vehement critics of Tehran, including the PMOI, who hailed the murder of Soleimani last week as a major victory and a step towards elimination. of the Iranian regime. Indeed, Giuliani literally led a song of “regime change” during a MEK event in 2018.

More recently, in September 2019, Giuliani twice met with American lobbyists registered with the NRCI. He did not say what they discussed. But one day after the second meeting, Mukasey also officially registered to lobby for the NCRI. Mukasey told the Department of Justice that he would “communicate with the executive and the legislature” free of charge. He told the Daily Beast in an email that he had not discussed Iran with Trump personally or professionally.

Internal lobbyists at the NCRI, on the other hand, have revealed meetings with Trumpworld figures such as former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich, who still often talks with the President and his team on a variety of issues. High-profile PMOI supporters also included Alan Dershowitz, who has become one of Trump’s main advocates amidst various investigations into the president and his administration. Dershowitz told The Daily Beast last year that he also advised Trump and other senior administration officials on approaches to peace in the Middle East.

The PMOI also recently received support from retired General Jack Keane, a “senior strategic analyst” at Fox News who directly advises the President on foreign policy. Since Soleimani’s death, Keane has become an important reminder of Trump’s decision, a decision that two previous American administrations, as well as the Israeli government, had refused to make.

“This death of Soleimani has shaken this diet in this way for 41 years,” Keane told Fox on Monday. “Khamenei himself, I believe, is personally shaken by this, amazed and surprised that it actually happened.”

The PMOI itself appears to have adopted a public relations strategy that targets conservative media, including television networks, where its messages have a significant chance of directly attracting Trump’s attention. The latest NCRI foreign agent filing, covering the six-month period ending November 30, reported placing quotes and interviews with Fox News and Fox Business Network, two of the President’s favorite cable channels, and with One America News, a conservative network that has vied to compete with Fox – and recently managed to get the president’s attention.

It is not clear that more vigorous American action against Iran will justify the PMOI’s sustained campaign in the United States and abroad to establish itself as a viable alternative to the ruling Iranian regime. Despite the campaign and the list of influential Trumpworld figures supporting the effort, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday ordered US diplomats not to meet with Iranian dissidents and opposition groups without the explicit approval of Foggy Bottom. The cable explicitly mentioned the MEK, reported Bloomberg News.

But the PMOI nevertheless hopes that the liquidation of Soleimani is a step towards the eventual removal of the ruling government from Iran. For Trumpworld foreign policy hawks such as Bolton, this would naturally lead to the rise of the PMOI in Tehran.

“There is viable opposition to the ayatollahs rule,” said Bolton at a WIPO event in Paris in 2017. “And that opposition is centered in this room today.”

—With additional reporting by Adam Rawnsley

