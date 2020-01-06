Rudolph leaves Saints with the red nose, Seahawks win in NFL playoffs

Loading...

The Seahawks defeated the Eagles 17: 9 in Sunday’s NFC wildcard game in Philadelphia. The Seahawks will face the Green Bay Packers in Wisconsin in the division round next Sunday.

Loading

“Nobody gave us the chance to win here today, except everyone in our organization. We believed.”

It was the second consecutive season that the Saints’ season in Superdome ended in extra time.

The disappointing end for the favored Saints (13: 4) came almost a year after losing the NFC championship game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Dalvin Cook won 130 yards from Scrimmage and scored two touchdowns for Minnesota.

Vetter ended up with 242 yards and a TD highlighted by his 43-yard completion to Adam Thielen on Overtime’s opening possessions to set the winning score.

Minnesota’s defensive front forced record quarterback Drew Brees to make two sales – a game after the Saints ended the regular season with an NFL record low of eight.

Drew Brees, New Orleans quarterback, dreams of a second Super Bowl ring for another season. Credit: Getty

“At the end of the day, they played a few more games than we did,” said Saints coach Sean Payton.

The Vikings had led 13:10 at half time and extended their lead to 10 points in the third quarter.

The Saints needed a 49-yard field goal by Wil Lutz two seconds ahead to bind the score and force overtime.

The Eagles later suffered a major blow in the first quarter when Carson Wentz was hit hard from behind by Jadeveon Clowney.

The Seahawks’ edge kick helmet hit the back of Wentz’s helmet, causing the quarterback to be removed from the field and locked out of the game.

Philadelphia had to rely on Josh McCown, a 40-year-old journeyman quarterback to play on his 11th NFL team.

“We believe,” said Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, who combined 18 out of 30 passes for 325 yards.

The Seahawks veteran who ran back Marshawn Lynch ensured victory by putting the watch into “beast mode” with a 5-yard run for the first landing of the game and a 10: 3 lead just before half-time back turned.

Australian punter Michael Dickson from Seattle celebrates a field goal with kicker Jason Myers.Credit: Getty

“There is no doubt we have everything we need and we need to see Marshawn run into the end zone that was cool,” said Wilson.

Dickson and Johnston have followed similar paths from Australian rules to training at the Prokick Australia Academy in Melbourne to US college stations to become two of the NFL’s elite players.

Former Sydney Swans prospect Dickson had four punts on Sunday with an average range of 41 meters and two punts within the 20-yard line. Johnston, who moved in from AFL Club Melbourne in 2011, had three punts for an average of 45.3 meters and one within the 20th

AP

Most seen in sports

Loading