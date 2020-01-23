Ruby Memorial Hospital turns red for women's heart health

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The front staircase in the Ruby Memorial Hospital lobby was red on Wednesday afternoon.

The American Heart Association held the annual photo shoot “Go Red for Women” in the hospital. Community members from the region who claimed to be the image included medical staff from local hospitals, company leaders, and many survivors.

The Go Red for Women campaign aims to raise awareness of heart disease in women. Ryan Jerico, AHA’s development director, said promoting the campaign is raising awareness.

“Heart disease is the number one killer of women, and women have the most to lose. That’s why we pushed the Wear Red campaign, the Red Dress campaign very intensely in February, and it’s just a great way to start it, ”said Jerico. “We’re going to put the photos taken today on a billboard across town and we have some great people here at WVU and across the community who are extremely helpful in our work.”

Today’s photo shoot promotes the first Friday in February as a red day.