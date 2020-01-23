Several members of the arts community from Nashville and beyond are coming together to raise funds for relief efforts in Australia. Australian singer-songwriters Ruby Boots (also known as Bex Chilcott) and Jordie Lane lead the event, which will be held on February 1 at the Nashville Mercy Lounge and presented in partnership with the Americanana Music Association.

In addition to Ruby Boots and Lane, featured artists include Lane song partner Clare Reynolds, Andrew Combs, Becca Mancari, Erin Rae, Emma Swift, Freddy & Francine, Josh Rennie-Hynes, Langhorne Slim, Liz Stringer, Mary Gauthier, Molly Parden, Nicole Atkins, Steve Poltz and the Winnie Blues. Nashville producer Jordan Lehning will lead the house group and Australian puppet actor Randy Feltface will host. Tickets cost $ 20 and all proceeds will go to the Australian Red Cross and Wildlife Victoria.

In recent weeks, many celebrities, Australian and others, have pledged donations to help the relief effort. On February 16, artists such as Queen + Adam Lambert, Alice Cooper and k.d. lang will perform at Fire Fight Australia, which will be held at the ANZ stadium in Sydney.

Despite recent rains that ended the drought, bush fires – a series of many fires that have occurred mainly along the east coast of Australia – are a continuing concern with a long recovery to come. In mid-January, the fires killed 30 people, countless animals, and burned nearly 25 million acres. In New South Wales, badly affected, more than 2,000 houses were destroyed.