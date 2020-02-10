Rubin: Figure out how the government will plant two billion trees in 10 years

Field research assistants for the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority are planting young trees along the banks of Medway Creek north of London in 2019. Where will the FBI get enough help to plant two million trees per year?

How will the federal liberal government deliver on its 2019 election promise to plant two billion new trees by 2030? It will not be easy and it is far from clear what the program entails.

To begin with, the government has not explained what will be included in the promise of two billion trees. Natural Resources Canada, for example, says that the current reforestation and regeneration efforts are not part of the count. But data from NRCan that I have gained through access to information legislation shows that part of a $ 2 billion fund for low-carbon, climate change projects approved for British Columbia, Alberta, Prince Edward Island and Quebec is for tackling insect pests and replacing insect pests trees lost from forest fires. Do these expenses and plants count in the election promise? Unclear.

Furthermore, as NRCan spokesperson Emily Norton acknowledged, it can take 40 to 60 years for trees to mature and have their full carbon capture potential. For trees that are planted today, this means that they have only reached their full potential between 2060 and 2080. Tree planting is therefore unlikely to help the government achieve its 2030 greenhouse gas reduction targets.

Another question about the promise of two million trees: will public funds for these trees be used to plant for commercial exploitation of industrial logging?

The NRCan records I have received say that Canadian plans see “very little relevance” to go completely down the Australian route, where by 2030 a billion trees will be planted that target industry, wood products, biofuels and by-products from used wood plastic. But what does that mean? Could the two billion dollar tree here consist of making up and replacing the many trees that are recorded, unambiguous or felled for real estate development?

It is also unclear how many of the trees will be planted on pieces of land that were not previously covered with forest, or on land that was previously forest. Will the most effective, improved ecosystems be a first consideration when making a decision?

Also not mentioned in the records I obtained is whether fast growing trees or genetically modified trees will be used to achieve the goal of two billion trees. Or which regions and areas are the most likely places to plant trees where they will survive and help achieve conservation goals – for example, preventing soil erosion and increasing flooding.

There is also a huge challenge in finding funds to plant the two billion trees. Access to information records note that NRCan-Forestry Services, the most important federal agency to date, only plants plants for its research forests – between 100,000 and 160,000 trees annually.

The heavy work must therefore be done through coordination and cooperation with provinces and territories, each with different regulations and policy practices. The planting plans of only three provinces are mentioned in the NRCan documents that I have obtained, but those programs are far short of it.

Prince Edward Island’s plans include planting 285 hectares of new forest over a four-year period. Alberta’s program is to plant 8,600 hectares by 1222 with 12.1 million seedlings. Quebec hopes to plant 14,000 hectares of trees by 2050 using public and private land equivalent to capturing 1.3 million tons of carbon. According to the data, Quebec has planted 7.5 million trees so far.

A hopeful factor in NRCan records is that the dozens of identified tree nurseries are able, if willingly mobilized, to start up to 471 million tree seed plants annually. But where will the necessary tree planters be found to plant around 200 million trees per year to achieve the 10-year goal of the government?

Some private sector stakeholders are identified in the NRCan records, together with NGOs and indigenous groups, as potential participants in the program. But to date, only one Canadian company, Shopify, has been quoted in the NRCan records with its promise to plant more than a million trees. (The Green Party promised during the 2019 elections that it would plant five times as many trees: 10 billion in 10 years. But it is not the government.)

There are many challenges to achieve the two billion tree program in concrete and strategic terms and to account for it. All this justifies an immediate, narrower, more transparent public inquiry.

Ken Rubin an investigative researcher is available at kenrubin.ca