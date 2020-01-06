Loading...

Just days after Travis Scott was announced as one of Coachella’s headliners in 2020, the rapper-producer won the first number one album in 2020 with Jackboys. The collection of seven songs debuted at number one on Rolling Stone’s Top 200 Albums charts after amassing 81.2 million combined streams and selling over 100,000 copies, in part thanks to a series of merchandise lots .

The week after Christmas is an unusual week on the charts, when everyone suddenly stops listening to holiday music, but few artists have released anything new. Scott took advantage of the leisurely week, packaging a remix of a hit single with a 47-second instrumental and five new songs – just 21 minutes of music. It aimed to present the artists on its label Cactus Jack, a group that includes Sheck Wes and Don Toliver, but Jackboys also received a boost from Atlanta stars (Young Thug and two-thirds of the Migos), streaming sensation Lil Baby and New York rapper Pop Smoke.

the Rolling stone The table of 200 albums follows the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are sorted by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The graphic does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. the Rolling stone The table of 200 albums is updated daily and every week Rolling stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the graph, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

No other new album debuted in the upper half of the last RS 200. But since a large number of Christmas albums fell from the graphic in a hurry, several titles have gone up in the Top Ten: DaBaby’s Church, Summer Walker’s Aboveand Youngboy Never Broke Again’s AI Youngboy 2.