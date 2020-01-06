Loading...

“The Box” by Roddy Ricch replaced “All I Want for Christmas Is You” by Marich Carey at number one of Rolling stone Table of the 100 best songs this week. The single, which appeared very early on the rapper’s December album Please excuse me for being anti-social, generated more than 32 million feeds. Ricch also appears on the single Mustard “Ballin”, which reached number nine this week.

In addition to Ricch’s jump to number one, Tones and I, “Dance Monkey”, a viral sensation that has become a big hit, rose to number four in its 18th week on the chart thanks to 13.8 million streams. And Travis Scott launched two songs from his new Jackboys compilation in the Top Ten: “Out West” with Young Thug (Number Six, 16.3 million streams) and “Gang Gang” with Sheck Wes (Number 10, 13.1 million streams). The seven titles of Jackboys debuted RS 100.

Since few artists released new music on the Friday after Christmas, few new songs appeared on the latest board. Next week, expect a solid start from Justin Bieber with his new single “Yummy”.