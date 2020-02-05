RS charts: ‘The Box’ by Roddy Ricch scores fifth fifth number one

Roddy Ricch ended the month of January the way he started, with his hit single “The Box” at number one in the Rolling stone Top 100 song overview.

For the week from January 24 to January 30, “The Box” once again pushed aside all competition, struck 44 million streams and moved 379,400 songs. In addition, the “High Fashion” of the Compton rapper held at number five, collected 16.2 million streams and moved 137,600 songs. The continued success of both songs has particularly helped Roddy’s album, Excuse me for being anti-social, return this week to number one in the Top 200 Albums chart after dropping the past two weeks amid various new releases.

There were two major debut in the Top 100 this week, with Megan Thee Stallion’s “B.I.T.C.H.” the highest came out at number nine with 12.5 million streams and 117,500 sensor units. Meanwhile, Demi Lovato’s comeback single “Anyone,” which she premiered on the Grammy’s, reached number 23 thanks to 5.3 million streams and 93,400 sonic units.

The most striking movement in the Top 100, however, belonged to Billie Eilish, who saw a flurry of activity after winning the four big prizes on the Grammy last week. Her latest single, “Everything I Wanted,” flew from number 27 to number 6, moving 136,700 songs, while her “Bad Guy” burst jumped from number 60 to number 11 with 113,700 songs. “When the Party’s Over” – which Eilish performed on the Grammys – returned to the hit list at number 43 (66,300 sonic units), just like her early favorite, “Ocean Eyes”, which reached number 54 (59,900 sonic units).

The Rolling stone Top 100 charts follow the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are arranged by number, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using an adapted weighing system. The card does not contain passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling stone The top 100 chart is updated daily and every week Rolling stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, for the seven-day period ending on the previous Thursday.

Elsewhere in the Top 100, the new single from Future with Drake, “Life Is Good”, and “Godzilla” from Eminem held their place at numbers two and three, respectively, while Tones and I landed “Dance Monkey” at number four. Post Malone’s “Circles”, Arizona Zervas “Roxanne” and the Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” fell at number seven, eight and 10. Just outside the top 10, Lewis Capaldi “Someone You Loved” jumped impressively from number 30 to number 14, probably co thanks to the parody of Alicia Keys on the Grammy song.