Roddy Ricch’s Excuse me for being anti-social regained the number one spot on the Rolling stone Top 200 Albums chart for the week from January 24 to January 30.

Over the past two weeks, the Compton rapper had been in first place amid a flurry of new releases from Halsey, Mac Miller, Selena Gomez, and Eminem (the last two both debuted at number one the weeks their albums arrived). But please excuse me continued to perform well and this week it moved 94,900 album-equivalent units thanks to 111.7 million streams. Roddy’s hit single “The Box” also continued to take the lead and held the number one in the Top 100 Songs hit list, while it gained 44 million streams.

The Rolling stone 200 Albums card follows the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Submissions are ranked by album unit, a song that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The card does not contain passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling stone Chart of 200 albums is updated daily and every week Rolling stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, for the seven-day period ending on the previous Thursday.

Finds out please excuse me was the number one from last week, Eminem Music to kill by, which moved 91,900 album-equivalent units thanks to a healthy mix of streams (88.4 million) and sales (15,200). Meanwhile, Billie Eilish got an expected post-Grammy bump as Where do we all go when we fall asleep? jumped from number nine to number three, with 63,600 album units. Eilish’s reach of the four major Grammy awards not only led to an increase in streams (32.5 million to 48.2 million), but her actual album sales flew from 8,300 to 17,800.

All right, the rest of the Top 10 contained Halsey’s manic (54.800 album units), Post Malone’s Hollywood bleeding (53,100), that of Mac Miller circles (45,000), that of DaBaby church (36,200), Harry Styles’ Thin line (34,600), Moneybagg Yo’s Time served (31,400) and that of Selena Gomez Special (26,200).