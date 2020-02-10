RS charts: Lil Wayne rises, Roddy Ricch is number one

Lil Wayne launched eight songs from his new album Funeral on the latest Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart. The leader was “I Do It”, a thriving single with verses from Big Sean and Lil Baby, who arrived at number six thanks to 14.2 million streams. “Mahogany”, a curvy song that was co-produced by Lil Wayne’s long-standing employee Mannie Fresh, also came in at number 29 with 9.1 million streams.

While Lil Wayne scoured the hit list with new songs, Roddy Ricch’s ‘The Box’ held a sixth week in number one with 44.6 million streams, amply surpassing Drake and Future’s ‘Life Is Good’ (26.4 million streams) . “Life Is Good” has the number two spot on the RS 100 for four consecutive weeks.

The Rolling stone Top 100 charts follow the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are arranged by number, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using an adapted weighing system. The card does not contain passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling StonThe Top 100 chart is updated daily and every week Rolling stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, for the seven-day period ending on the previous Thursday.

Following Shakira’s performance with Jennifer Lopez during the Super Bowl rest show, sashay her 2006 single ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ back on the singles chart at number 79. The other major debuts on the chart belonged to Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and A Boogie wit da Hoodie. Swift’s “Only the Young” came out in her new one Miss Americana documentary on Netflix. The song debuted at number 30 on the RS 100 with 5.3 million streams.

Olivia Newton-John, Dua Lipa, interpolated ‘Physical’ and arrived at number 38, while ‘Boog van mijn stad’ by A Boogie wit da Hoodie debuted at number 40. Both singles come for new albums – Dua Lipa’s Future nostalgia is scheduled for a release in April, while A Boogie wit da Hoodie’s The artist 2.0 is coming on Valentine’s Day.