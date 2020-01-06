Royole integrates its flexible display technology into an Alexa-enabled smart speaker

Loading...

The company behind one of the first foldable smartphones is bringing its flexible display technology to a new product: loudspeakers.

Royole, the Chinese company that makes the foldable FlexPai smartphone, presented the Mirage at CES, an Alexa-enabled speaker with an 8-inch flexible OLED display. The speaker is expected to go on sale later this year and will cost $ 899.

In theory, the Mirage is a bit like Royole’s answer to the Amazon Echo Show. Instead of a square, box-shaped speaker, it is round with a display that wraps around the front. There is also a 5 megapixel camera built in, although it is unclear whether the Mirage camera works similarly to the camera in the echo show that can be used for video calls.

Royoles Mirage spokesman.

Image: karissa bell / mashable

Fortunately for Royole, the speaker has looked much better so far than the original FlexPai, which we saw for the first time in 2018. While the phone we presented had faulty software and a hinge that caused an audible crunch, the Mirage looks like a finished product.

During his press event at CES, the speaker only played a promotional video, but the sound was loud and clear, and the curved display and “floating” design definitely differentiated him from other speakers. It may seem a bit tricky (most flexible screens do this at this point), but it’s not hard to imagine the company introducing some cool use cases for the Mirage’s curved display, such as: B. Visualizations that change with your music or animations that correspond to timers.

Whether that’s enough to get people to lose $ 899 is another question. Royole has always used its flexible displays in unexpected places. Previously, the company worked with Louis Vuitton on leather handbags that could display custom images and videos. So there is clearly a certain need for premium speakers.

For Royole, the Mirage is also an opportunity to bend its flexible display technology. While many companies are still only prototyping products with flexible displays, Royole has had a product on the market for more than a year. Mirage proves that flexible displays are not only suitable for smartphones.

