Royal Oak City Commissioner Gibbs allegedly harassed for attending ‘Operation Gridlock’

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – City Commissioner Kim Gibbs is receiving protection services from Royal Oak police after filing a police report for allegedly receiving harassing phone calls, texts and emails.

This news comes after Royal Oak Mayor Michael Fournier called for Gibbs’ resignation after she attended the “Operation Gridlock” protest in Lansing last week.

MORE: ‘Operation Gridlock’ — Michigan stay-at-home order protested in Lansing

Fournier asked Gibbs to resign after saying her participation was illegal and put lives at risk. The mayor defended his position in a Facebook post following the protest.

Gibbs defended her participation at the protest in a Facebook post last week, but still receives “unkind messages” regarding the situation, an announcement said Thursday.

“I attended Operational Gridlock at the Capitol to support the voices of small business owners and their employees,” said Gibbs. “I appreciate, and respect, the President’s efforts to keep Americans safe and end this pandemic; however, the Governor’s lockdown is arbitrary and capricious.”

Gibbs also said she did not put anyone at risk as she has been “checked for COVID-19″ and “maintained CDC guidelines” at the protest.

Gibbs believes that Fournier is asking for her resignation due their differences in policy and ideals.

“I have the moral obligation and duty to stand with the victims of this pandemic, their families, and the people I swore to protect,” Fournier said last week. “Commissioner Gibbs willfully violated the law and put countless lives at risk. She lacks the judgment and empathy to serve the people of Royal Oak.”

Catch up on the latest COVID-19 news here.

