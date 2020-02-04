Royal men around the world stand up for their wives, following the example of Prince Harry

Here’s everything we know …

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news last month when they announced their intention to resign as senior members of the royal family, hoping to become financially independent.

The decision came after the couple, Meghan in particular, fell victim to an endless stream of bullying, with Prince Harry explaining the decision with the statement: “There really was no other option.”

When he announced legal action against selected tabloids last year, he announced: “I lost my mother and now I see my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces.”

“There will come a time when all you have to do is to resist this behavior because it destroys people and destroys lives. Simply put, it is bullying that scares people and silences them. We all know that this is not acceptable at any level. We will not and cannot live in a world where there is no responsibility for this. “

It seems that Prince Harry’s willingness to defend his wife is spreading, with more and more royal men standing up for their wives, following the example of Harry.

The most recent royal to perform was Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg, who, like Harry, recently defended his wife against “unfair attacks.”

Grand Duchess Maria Teresa was the center of criticism after claims that she had created “a hostile work environment” for her staff.

After the recent period, the Grand Duke wrote an emotional personal statement from Switzerland in defense of his wife.

“While we are waiting for the report to be published, and indeed during this trial, there have been articles in the media that have made unfair allegations against my wife, the mother of our five children and a dedicated grandmother,” he announced in a statement. “This takes its toll on my entire family.”

He continued: “Why attack a woman? A woman who stands up for other women? A woman who doesn’t even get the right to defend herself? “

Has Prince Harry started a royal movement? It certainly looks like it.