Royal insider responds to Meghan's interview with Ellen DeGeneres

Since they announced that they plan to step back from their roles as senior royals earlier this month, all eyes have been on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

There have been discussions with the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William to decide how the couple will move forward, become financially independent and share their time between the United States and Canada. They will lose their royal titles and the split will officially take place in the spring, and Harry made a sincere speech at a dinner in London for his charity, Sentebale, revealing that “ there was no other option ” than to resign, saying to the guests: “ It gives me great sadness that this has happened. “

As rumors circulated that the Duke and Duchess were in talks with Gayle King for their first interview on post-royal life earlier this week, it was reported that Meghan was planning a revealing interview with American host Ellen DeGeneres.

“Ellen and Meghan have previously discussed a seated interview. This has been in the works for some time now, “a source from The Ellen Show told The Daily Mail.

The couple are known to be good friends with Ellen and his wife, Portia de Rossi, and a friend also reportedly told the newspaper: ” (Meghan) said that Ellen understands her pain and suffering. May it embody authenticity. (Meghan) feels like soul mates. “

Ellen appeared to confirm the news, saying to the camera when asked if she was thrilled to interview Meghan: “Sure, I’m excited.”

It was also noted that Oprah may be interested in the royal couple’s first revealer, the source continuing: “ Ellen getting the first shot in an in-depth interview will surely put Oprah’s nose – (and Gayle King) out of mixed. After all, Oprah wooed Meghan’s mother by making her spend the day in Montecito, summoned an invitation to the wedding and expressed support for the couple’s decision to separate. “

However, a royal source told PEOPLE that reports of an interview with Ellen – or anyone else – are “flatly false”.

Harry and Meghan are currently in Canada with their young son, baby Archie Harrison, and it is unknown when the family will return to the United Kingdom.