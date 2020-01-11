Royal family to hold summit to discuss Prince Harry and Meghan

The British royal family will meet on Monday to discuss the future of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after the couple announced this week that they will step down from their roles as senior members of the royal family, a source said. palace at CNN. Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry will attend the meeting at Queen Sandringham Estate, the source said. Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is expected to convene the meeting from Canada. The news of the discussions follows a series of meetings and consultations over the past few days. There are a range of possibilities for the family to consider, given the couple’s thoughts, which they described in their announcement on Wednesday. Any change in professional life and the role of a royal requires complex and thoughtful discussion. . There is always the wish of the queen that this is done at the rate. There is real agreement and understanding that any decision will take a long time to implement. It will be the first time that members of the royal family will meet since Harry and Meghan announced – in defiance of the Queen’s wishes – that ‘They would step back from royal duties, seek financial independence, and divide their time between Britain and North America. The Duchess of Sussex has since returned to Canada, where the couple spent the holidays with their mother. It is not known when Meghan will return to the United Kingdom from Canada.

The British royal family will meet on Monday to discuss the future of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after the couple announced this week that they will step down from their roles as senior members of the royal family, a source said. palace at CNN.

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry will attend the meeting at Queen Sandringham Estate, the source said. Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is expected to convene the meeting from Canada.

The news of the discussions follows a series of meetings and consultations over the past few days. There are a range of possibilities for the family to consider, given the couple’s thoughts, which they described in their announcement on Wednesday.

Any change in professional life and the role of a royal requires complex and thoughtful discussion. There is always the wish of the queen that this is done at the rate. There is real agreement and an understanding that any decision will take time to be implemented.

It will be the first time that members of the royal family have met since Harry and Meghan announced – regardless of the Queen’s wishes – that they would step down from royal office, seek financial independence and split their time between Britain and North America.

The Duchess of Sussex has since returned to Canada, where the couple spent the holidays with their mother. It is not known when Meghan will return to the United Kingdom from Canada.

.