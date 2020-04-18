Royal Ascot prepares to be present between the Guineas and Derby meetings rescheduled in the best case scenario

RACING leaders are ready in busy June to get the sport back and running in the best case scenario.

Guineas, Royal Ascot, and Derby can all be held in a four week period because the BHA is trying to keep the fixture list as much as possible.

1

Credit: PA: Press Association

The Return Racing Group wants to keep Ascot in the traditional slot mid-June, with Guineas and Derby on both sides.

With the sport expected to resume at the end of May, there is a short period of time during which Classical and Ascot trials can also be crammed.

This will all happen behind closed doors and may not be on the course they usually run.

This will provide the sport racing passenger with a racing bonanza once the nod is given, but there are still significant obstacles that remain.

IN TRACKER YES

Sun Racing chose their three-year-old son to be followed at Flat

FURLONG FACTOR

Racing Welfare launches an industrial singing company with top prizes up for grabs

Racing tips

GULFSTREAM TIPS

Templegate’s top tips for US racing action at Gulfstream Park

Racing tips

HOT OFF THE PRESS

Don’t miss the thief and NAP from The Sun for today here

Top Picks

THEY DIE!

Take a trip down the memory lane with our countdown on the Kentucky Derbies

Comment

CHATTY CHAPPERS

Matt Chapman’s campaign to ‘Clap for Our Carers’ in his latest column

Exclusive

GET OUT & ABOUT

Trackman returns and picks up a few horses to note for next summer

Racing tips

AUSSIE TIP

Don’t miss our preview bet for Group 1 action in Sydney on Saturday

Racing tips

TIN TIN TIPS

Hong Kong continues to race and Templegate takes its best bet on Sha Tin

A letter sent to the trainer stated this was only a ‘best case scenario’ and said: “It is important to emphasize that while this plan is being formulated with a view to restarting the race at the earliest opportunity, the timing of this decision will depend on easing government restrictions.

“By planning effectively now, we can show that sport has a strategy that can be coordinated and can be practiced for resumption; that can be delivered and reduce risk.”

It is clear that the BHA prioritizes the top level of sports, a decision that might prove controversial with those who have struggled financially.

The letter added: “We will of course seek to ensure that our best horses have the right opportunity to develop and show the best of their abilities in a proper and meaningful race structure, but this will require cooperation, flexibility and mutual understanding of many parties. . “

Don’t miss all the best from Sun Racing

Twitter – @SunRacing

Instagram – sunracing

Youtube – SunRacing

Facebook – SunRacingOnline

With no passengers allowed on the track and the betting shop is padlocked, there will be a big hit for prize money with a possible limit on the fixture number too.

The number of meetings will also depend on which track can meet the criteria for racing safely behind closed doors.

The size of the field can also be squeezed because of social distance, which means the struggle to get into the race will be more difficult. The internship race will also be canceled for the early part of the season.

While racing jumps still hope to get the green light starting July 1.

Coaches have been contacted and the summer jump program will most likely not be affected in the long run.

See all free bets here

Tiger Roll is honored in the new Betfair feature film about the Grand National heroes