Roy Williams watches two highly acclaimed recruits

Roy Williams has been on the recruitment path since Tar Heels’ last loss – a disappointing 66:52 loss in Pittsburgh on Saturday afternoon – and was present at Hoophall Classic on Monday to watch two highly acclaimed prospects.

Trevor Keels, a 6-foot-5, 210-pound shoot guard in the 2021 class, competed with 5-star UNC target Ziaire Williams and Sierra Canyon. Keels, a junior with Paul VI. Catholic in Fairfax, Virginia is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after recruits in its class for a reason.

Keels is an athletic player who can score in all three levels. He has great strength for a shooter and a length that should help him mismatch at both ends of the field. He is a solid rebounder for his position and a capable defender.

He already has a few dozen scholarship offers from some of college basketball’s top programs, including Duke, Florida, Michigan, Ohio, Seton Hall, Villanova, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia. Keels ranks 35th in the 247Sports Composite for the 2021 class. He is the fifth-placed rifle guard in the class and No. 2 in the state of Virginia.

The tar heels don’t offer the talented shooter yet, but don’t be surprised they’ll do so in the coming months. Don’t expect Keels’ decision soon, though, as the talented security guard’s recruitment process is just beginning to warm up.

