Roy Williams sees 5-star PF in the 2021 class

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 23: Head coach Roy Williams of North Carolina Tar Heels watches during his team’s game against UCLA Bruins during the 2018 Continental Tire Las Vegas Invitational Basketball Tournament at the Orleans Arena on November 23, 2018 in Las Vegas Nevada. (Photo by Sam Wasson / Getty Images)

UNC Football: Tar Heels host major Zack Pearson recruitment weekend

UNC basketball head coach Roy Williams watches a 2021 recruit class recruit at the Hoophall Classic this weekend

North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Roy Williams and his team suffered another heavy defeat at Pitt over the weekend, falling below 0.500 yoy. After the defeat on Saturday, Williams was back on recruiting for the weekend.

The head coach was in Springfield to see the Spalding Hoophall Classic High School basketball tournament. The annual event hosts some of the country’s best basketball players, and this year was no different.

Williams has already seen UNC Day’Ron Sharpe and Donovan “Puff” Johnson play at this event this weekend. On Sunday afternoon, he was targeting a recruit in 2021.

According to Adam Zagoria of Zag’s blog, Williams was present to watch five-star prospect Michael Foster from Hillcrest Prep, Arizona. Foster is a teammate of UNC Commit Donovan Johnson and one of the top players in class 2021:

Foster ranks 6th nationwide in the list of 247 sports recruitment companies and is growing rapidly. In the win on Sunday, Foster scored 31 points in 12 of 21 shots on the ground.

The recruit has a total of 19 offers in its recruitment, ranging from programs such as Arizona, Florida State, Georgia and Arkansas, but the Tar Heels have not yet offered the recruit. Since Foster is a Johnson teammate, Williams can take this opportunity to watch both players in the recruitment round hoping to land both from Hillcrest.

Next topic: Tar Heels keep an eye on this prospect?

For more information on recruiting UNC basketball players, visit Keeping It Heel.