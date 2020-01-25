Roy Williams overtakes Dean Smith on the all-time winner list

A UNC basketball legend misses another. Roy Williams wins 880 and Dean Smith fourth on the list of overall College Hoops victories.

The third time is the charm, or so they say. However, it was the sixth time for Roy Williams. Williams took six attempts to overtake his mentor, former UNC head coach Dean Smith, after winning his 879th victory almost a month ago.

After a 70-67 win against Yale on December 30, the fighting Tar Heels lost five games in a row – all against opponents of the Atlantic Coast Conference. Williams couldn’t be less interested in surpassing Smith, of course. In fact, it’s something Williams would rather not talk about. But after a series in which the Tar Heels lost to Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh (twice), Clemson and Virginia Tech, victory of any kind is a welcome sight for Williams, his team, and the faithful from Carolina.

Williams’ 880. Victory came in the form of a 94-71 blowout of the Miami Hurricanes in the house that Smith had built – but now it bears the name Williams in its place. Undoubtedly, Williams is asked a variety of questions about the success he doesn’t want to address, and he would prefer to simply gloss over it. But, as Williams sees and has mentioned many times, he doesn’t feel like he belongs in the same conversation with Smith.

The truth is that he does; even if he does not agree to it or does not recognize it. And as one of the best coaches who ever played basketball, Williams will continue to be part of the conversation. And whether he likes it or not, he’s the face of the program that Coach Smith made known over half a century ago.

Keeping It Heel continues to report Williams ‘880th win and Tar Heels’ win over the Hurricanes on Saturday afternoon.