Roy Williams offers 5-star centers from class 2021

The UNC basketball program awards grants to the 5-star center from class 2021

Roy Williams and the North Carolina Tar Heels are quickly building one of the deepest and most talented front courts in all of college basketball, and they’re still looking for it.

On Wednesday, the Hall of Fame head coach awarded a scholarship to the 5-star Chet Holmgren Center in 2021, a junior at the Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The offer came only a few hours after Williams was at school – this was his first trip to Minnehaha – but his employees have been watching Holmgren for some time.

Beyond Blessed to have received an offer from the university of North Carolina!🙏🏼‼️ pic.twitter.com/d3cU5Q6qQM — chet holmgren (@ChetHolmgren) January 16, 2020

The UNC coaching team watched Holmgren at the NBPA Top 100 Camp in Charlottesville, Virginia last June, where he happened to compete against Day’Ron Sharpe’s 2020 Tar Heels class. The performance of both players was admirable – but it was clear that Holmgren was a player to watch. North Carolina’s assistant coach, Hubert Davis, visited Minnehaha in December to watch Holmgren play.

Holmgren is a 7-foot, 190-pound tall man with a versatile ability that allows him to dribble, shoot, repel shots, and influence the enemy with his long, wiry build. He has already received over two dozen scholarship offers from Baylor, Florida, Florida, Gonzaga, Kansas, Memphis, Ohio, Tennessee and Texas. And this list will continue to grow over time.

“. , , Chet doesn’t give himself to anyone, ”Minnehaha head coach Lance Johnson told Inside Carolina. “I saw him when he was a little guy playing against college kids. He would be hit in the face with braces, he would pull out something that was loose in his mouth, and then say,” I’m ready to go again. “He’s super tough. It just comes from … it’s his mindset.”

Holmgren is number 4 in class 2021 after the 247Sports Composite. He is the best-placed center in the class and the No. 1 player from the state of Minnesota.

