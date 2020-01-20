Roy Williams goes on a recruitment course on Sunday

UNC basketball coach Roy Williams went on a recruiting course on Sunday, visiting a pair of future tar heels at Day’Ron Sharpe and Puff Johnson.

North Carolina Tar Heels’ turbulent season continues, but that hasn’t stopped head coach Roy Williams from entering the recruitment path with the same passion as usual. In fact, their current struggles could result in future recruitment classes being treated somewhat more purposefully and intensely.

Williams was in Springfield, Massachusetts on Sunday afternoon for the Hoophall Classic, where he watched a pair of future tar heels in Day’Ron Sharpe and Puff Johnson. Sharpe and Johnson are two members of the Tar Heels five-man 2020 class, a class that is number 3 in the nation according to the 247Sports team ranking.

Sharpe, a 6-foot-10, 246-pound senior at the Montverde Academy, played alongside two top 20 contestants in Scottie Barnes, Oklahoma, Cade Cunningham, and Florida. Montverde was 76-64 at the top of the IMG Academy, and according to Rivals recruitment analyst Eric Bossi, Sharpe was “a monster on the glass”. He ended the game with eight points and 12 rebounds in 23 minutes.

According to 247Sports Composite, Sharpe is number 14 in the country for 2020. It is the third largest center of the class and number 4 in the state of Florida. He and his colleague at the UNC agree that Walker Kessler will have an immediate impact on the Tar Heels next season.

Also in action at the Hoophall Classic on Sunday was the little striker Puff Johnson, the younger brother of the former outstanding Cameron Johnson from North Carolina in 2020. Johnson is a 6-foot-7, 185-pound wing from Phoenix, Arizona. He is a senior at Hillcrest Prep. His team lost in blowout style to Sunrise Christian Academy, 91-48. However, that certainly does not reflect Johnson or the tremendous value he will have for North Carolina next year and in the years to come.

Johnson is the No. 46 recruit in the 2020 class according to the 247Sports Composite. He is number 12 under the wings and fourth in the state of Arizona.

