Roy Keane believes that top Premier League players should not make a pay cut

It’s fair to say that footballs have been disrupted by some during the coronavirus pandemic. While it is true that they earn a great deal of money, the way they are particularly distinguished by British politicians does not really sit right.

Many have already made significant charitable contributions when they say they should take a pay cut. It’s one thing when the money would help those in crisis, but it makes little sense if it is kept in place by billionaires.

Roy Keane is someone familiar with such battles. Speaking to Sky Sports this morning, he said that while those lower in the league have to make sacrifices for their teams, players in most teams should not be forced to take a pay cut.

“I wouldn’t take a paycheck from any of the big clubs”

Roy Keane believes players should not feel the pressure to take payment from their wealthy clubs – and use their money to help elsewhere

📺 Watch the #SkyFootballShow now on Sky Sports PL and Sky Sports News pic.twitter.com/5oAzOyEneE

– Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 24, 2020

I have a lot of sympathy for the players because many of them are criticized. The way I would look at it now, especially in the way I left United, and talking about games at big clubs with wealthy owners, I wouldn’t take a paycheck from anyone.

I know there is pressure on players but there is no business doing what you want to do with your wages. You take your salary and if you want to be generous, go ahead and do it …

They signed a contract. I know everyone is different, different personal details, but your contract with the club is a personal thing. This idea that all players should take a pay cut, I think that’s nonsense.

I think it’s up to the individual. If they want to hold on to their weapons and say ‘I’m hanging out with my full salary while we have a billionaire in the background’, they do. Don’t be fooled by the pressure in the media that is always writing lies about certain players.

I’m really surprised by the amount of people that jump on the bandwagon with their criticism of the players. It is none of their business.

This is sure to take an interesting stance.

Even though there is little doubt that players could give back a bit to the community during this time, giving up part of their wages, so a billionaire owner making more money in his bank account made little sense.

Keane justified this attitude with experiences from his own career. He was often in a fight with Manchester United when it came to his contracts, with the club trying to underpay him on many occasions despite his value.

This was especially evident at the tail end of his time at Old Trafford, where they were desperate to get his wages from the books. In addition, Keane believes that when the clubs treat this as a business, the players also retain the right:

When I was at Man United, when I was negotiating new offers or the day I left the club, the clubs made it clear to me about every aspect of contract negotiation I had that it was a business, and I did understand that.

But I signed a contract, and I expect the clubs to honor that contract. And I know the circumstances have changed, and I repeat: I am talking about the clubs that have money available.

I had conversations when I was in Nottingham Forest; I was literally on the same money for two years, I got a pay raise and I said I was greedy.

I went to Man United. Man United have discussed with me that they do not match the Blackburn Rovers. Man United couldn’t match the Blackburn Rovers? Can you believe it?

Finally, after a few years, I signed a new contract, Man United sent letters to fans stating that season tickets were going up due to my contract.

The day I left the club, I sat in front of Ferguson and Gill, who were discussing cash flow issues. Brilliant. Brilliant.

SEE ALSO: Dunphy, Giles, And Brady picked out their All-Time Premier League XIs